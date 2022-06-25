Irish rockers Pale Blue Moon deliver yet another dose of their signature blend of Grunge and Gothic with new single ‘Rise Up’, out on Friday, 24th of June 2022. The track is part of their spellbinding debut album ‘The Pleasure Of Finding Things Out’ topping the Irish Album Charts and boasting the ethereal lead single ‘Supernatural’ which entered the iTunes Charts at #2 and has since amassed more than 870k views on YouTube, and its follow-up ‘It’s Not Real’ which topped the chart and premiered on Kerrang! Radio before storming the mainstream Irish radio stations. For the record, Pale Blue Moon worked extensively with established American producer Brian Sperber, known for his work with Moby, Staind and Madonna. We caught up with the band to find out more...Hi, We are good thank you. At the moment we have been playing a festivals and preparing for a European / UK tour.Melodic, introspective and uplifting.Tobias Forge, James Hetfield, Farrokh Bulsara."Pale Blue Moon deliver a melodic anthem of optimism with American producer Brian Sperber sprinkling his magic into the mix." Music News.We feel coming out of the Covid-19 pandemic that now is the correct time for Rise up. We all need a bit of encouragement and self-belief.The music video features faces of the world, with an emphasis on our humanity and similarities. IT showcases people of all ages, nationalities and religions. We are all the same and we all have the potential to succeed regardless of our circumstances. we hope our audience can identify and relate to the message allowing us to have a positive impact.The Pandemic has been the biggest challenge to date. everything closed, all our plans had to go on hold. but we survived and we are even more determined now!The future is bright. We will commence a tour soon and we preparing to record our new album. which will be ready in a few months. We are confident the new album will be as successful as our current album, so it all looks very positiveYes, stay tuned to Pale Blue Moon, stay positive and believe in yourself.We hope to see you in real life very soon!Yes we have some festivals to play in Ireland this summer, including the Fireside Festival and we are very excited to support Grand Slam in Dublin on August 18 in the tramline, that's a big honour for us! Then touring Sweden, Europe and the UK later in the year. Stay tuned to our socials and come and see us, we would love to meet you.