Suddenly we appear to have two or three monster slide players after a dearth of great slide guitarists and in the vanguard is Troy Redfern.

A more explosive player I haven’t heard for years and this single – a taster for his next album ‘Wings Of Salvation’ – is absolutely killer



Ok, I could talk about the power, the immediacy, the sheer excitement of the track but that still wouldn’t get over the pure animal aggression of this number. Redfern growls and throws out a massive slide riff, all perfectly matched to his leathers and long hair vibe.



I love a song that grabs me from the first notes and sends me careening around the room with the beat – this had me sweating from the first beats to the last.



