Live Boy George & Culture Club Kenwood House Amanda Hall-Davis Share with:





Boy George (our national treasure) & Culture club, alongside special guests nailed it, as musical royalty, in the splendour of the historic grounds at Kenwood House.



DJ Fat Tony set the bar high, with his set of club tracks, to warm an already over exuberant, sweating crowd, on the hottest summer day, in London. Fat Tony reads his crowd, mixes up tracks, cuts in with impeccable timing and took Kenwood’s crowd, to uplifting Ibiza heights.



Lulu’s youthful energy engaged the crowd, with her dynamic performance of the infamous, ‘ Shout’, & ‘Man with The Golden Gun’. Her iconic vocals rang over the outdoor grounds, as she took the hyped up crowd to a new level, with ‘Relight my Fire’.



Bananarama’s duo, Sara Dallin and Keren Woodward delivered, on their own terms.



A deafening welcome greeted the legendary artists, who honoured the stage, with an infectious set. Their appeal held strong, with their vocal blend, as the hits, ‘Venus’ and ‘Robert De Niro’s Waiting’ etc resonated, with over enthused fans.



Dallin & Woodward had Kenwood locked down, as the nostalgic hit ‘Cruel Summer’ showcased the duo’s tight chemistry, with the crowd on their feet, belting out precarious backing sounds. Vocally strong, the girls skilfully worked the fans with wit, style and their infamous, catchy pop tracks.



‘He was Really Sayin’ Somethin’ got a mention of Fun Boy Three, from Dallin, who danced with impressive moves, to the funked up track.



His highness Boy George, entered his North London stomping ground, with stylish ease and commanded the crowd. Razor sharp quips (right to be bitchy) interspersed with genuine warmth for his fans – George owned it.



George is polished, he walks his way and delivers a faultless standard of vocal mastery. ‘Everything I Own’, ‘It’s a Miracle’ embodied the soulful, depth of George’s vocal range. ‘Do You Really Want to Hurt Me’ remix was sung, with heartfelt, gentle truth.



George’s Rolling Stones cover, of ‘Sympathy For the Devil’ held the crowd spellbound.



A firework finale exploded over London’s night sky – last word is that PK, you should have charged double…