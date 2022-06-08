Rumour has it, the new Allegra single 'He Ain't You' is a certified game-changer. The single alone has a new mature sound, focusing more on the songstress and her descriptive lyricism.



Allegra is a rising singer/songwriter, still establishing her name in the music scene. Delivering a hit after another since her debut 'All ABout Us' in 2019, she was known to play around with dance music elements more than any other genre. Including her follow-up singles 'Used To Miss You' and 'If You Wanna Love Me,' Allegra shines in choreographies and high production music videos.



With 'He Ain't You,' there is a certain shift. All unnecessary production is no more, and the attention is solely on Allegra. The new pop sound finds her expressing more raw emotion with catchy lyrics similar to the ones of Olivia Rodrigo. The minimalistic visuals do not disappoint either. Allegra looks beautiful as ever, rocking each look, including the slick back wet hai and a laid-back boyfriend shirt outfit.



'He Ain't You' will leave you wanting more.





