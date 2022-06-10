Album Katie Knipp Band Live Green Room Social Club Andy Snipper Share with:





Take away Ms Knipp’s vocals and you have a very talented but fairly stock bar-Blues band but add her vocals and you have something that reaches back to wild west or prohibition days but is a sharp and sassy as tomorrow.



12 tracks from Katie Knipp and her band – Katie Knipp (vocals, keys, guitar, harmonica), Zack Proteau (bass), Chris Martinez (Lead guitar), Otis Mourning (horns) and Neil Campasino (drums) – all written by the lady herself and production by Knipp & Proteau.

She has been around for a few years now and has a number of nominations and awards – on this showing, they are all deserved.



The album starts with the band being introduced and you get a genuine live performance. The quality of the playing just tightens up and gets more intense as the performance goes on and it really is a delight from start to finish.



The band are remarkably good – Campasino is one of the top session drummers around, Zack Proteau is Emmy nominated, Otis Mourning is a jazz player with a playing history going back to when he was 9 and they interpret the songs very well, but it really is the vocal style and songwriting that sets this apart.

Katie Knipp sings in an arch style, very sexy, very sassy but she carries words clearly and she is never less than enjoyable to listen to.





