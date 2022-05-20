Album Esbe I Might Be Dreaming Andy Snipper Share with:





Back a ways, James Bond movies featured huge and lush sequences as the credits rolled and the latest Bond theme song played over them, normally sung by a vocalist who had real vocal skills and talent.

In many respects, Esbe’s music has that kind of impact, that kind of effortless but deeply passionate quality, and this album, all 10 tracks, has a musical talent that is shocking.



The music is atmospheric, widescreen, string-laden and yet, somehow, there is an incredible intimacy about the way Esbe’s crooned/whispered vocals wrap the words in syrup. You feel that she is drifting in front of you, drawing you towards her words, yet always a little distant.



The production is superb with odd little samples and synth sounds popping up here and there, not to be flash but to distract, just enough, while the next lyric is coming in. The sheer height and depth to the soundscape make you feel as though you are listening in I-Max but the mix and production are clean enough for you to focus on individual aspects of the music.

And if you do focus, there are rewards all through the album. Little touches that actually had the hairs on the back of my neck on full alert with the intensity of it all.



This is serious night time music, very adult in theme and form and not to be taken lightly.







Photo by Cristina Jansen - Editing and Design by Esbe

