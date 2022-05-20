As a first time at an Andre Rieu concert, I didn’t know quite what to expect. Would it be fun, would it be inaccessible (classical music isn’t usually my thing)? Well, I couldn’t have been more pleasantly surprised…



From the outset, Andre Rieu captivates you with his easy, exuberant charm and, in his own words, the promise of a “night of musical pleasure”. Following a long, Covid induced break, he seemed genuinely pleased to be in London, the city he dubbed “the centre of the universe” and he certainly has a way of making his audience feel centre of his universe. He puts on a fine show. With his zest and passion for music, he is able to effortlessly engage with the crowd and gently encourage classical music to appeal to the masses. There were crowd pleasers such as You’ll Never Walk Alone, and Nessun Dorma, both particularly apt for an English audience, as well as the crowd rousing Delilah and beautiful O Mio Babbino Caro by Puccini. All of them instantly recognisable. Of course, the Andre Rieu show is as much about the man as it is about the music. It is clear that music gives him immense joy. It is a highly infectious joy, unashamedly transmitted to all, the audience as well as the performers; the feather flurries and balloons all adding to the sense of fun.



The 60 piece orchestra, tenors and sopranos, the fairy tale like dresses all invoke a traditional, uncomplicated feel, almost from a bygone era. You are transported to a very soothing form of entertainment. The highlight, for me, was The Blue Danube by Strauss (of course) - the feel good waltz he is known for inspiring people to get up and dance or sway to. What a gentle and comforting spectacle! Audience involvement is a big thing and the warmth of the whole event comes shining through. As Rieu says, “I wish you a lot of music” and the evening certainly accomplished that.

