Sometimes the universe lines up perfectly and we come across an amazing band that we were destined to discover. We are excited to introduce you to Angie Glasscock and her band Moon Shine. Music-News had the opportunity to sit down with Angie to discuss their fantastic debut single 'The Land In Between.'



Hi Angie! As the lead singer/songwriter, tell us about how this project came together, who plays what, and the background story?



I started working with the producer, Teddy Kumpel, about a year ago. We worked on demos for a few months and then recorded most of the album last October at Atomic Sound with Teddy on guitar, Cat Popper on bass, Todd Caldwell on keyboards and Steve Williams on drums. Charlie Burnham plays fiddle and sings a duet with me. Michael Blake plays saxophone on two of the songs. He was the one to introduce me to Teddy.



Angie, you were born in Memphis and raised in LA. How did that influence your musical endeavors?



I grew up between L.A. and Nashville. Country music has been a part of my life as long as I can remember, it’s my roots, but I’m attracted to a wide variety of music. I think that comes through in the diversity of the album.



How would you describe the band's sound and music?



I think roots music or Americana is the best general category. The songs tell wistful, swinging stories full of longing and desire. The album has two distinct but related styles, one side of the album is R&B and the other Country.







Your debut single 'The Land In Between' released today. Congrats! What's that about?



It’s an R&B song with a Memphis vibe about my life as a child, traveling back and forth between L.A. and Nashville. Most of the year, my brothers, sister and I lived with our mom in L.A., but every summer we spent with our dad. Nashville always felt familiar and foreign at the same time.



If there's one band or artist you could open for on tour, who would it be and why?



Lucinda Williams, she’s been a huge influence. The only cover song on the album is Lucinda’s breakthrough hit, “Right in Time”.



What's next for Moon Shine?



Promoting the record, finishing work on several music videos, a record release in the fall after Teddy finishes touring with Joe Jackson.



How can our readers keep up with you moving forward?



Social media (@MoonShineBandNY on Instagram & Twitter) or the Moon Shine website: www.moonshine.band