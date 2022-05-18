Latin pop singer Paloma Rush is the music industry’s hottest emerging artist. Her latest single ‘Si Tu Regresas’ showcases her unique vibrant talent and voice. She has promised to release new music every six weeks, so this is just the beginning of this sultry Latina. Music-News got the inside scoop about her latest release and what’s coming up next. You grew up between Monterey in California and Queretaro, Mexico. Do you think living the best of both worlds has helped shape you as an artist?
Oh absolutely. It gave me such a cool perspective culturally and musically. Most people were born in Mexico and come here to live. I was the exact opposite, I was born American, and going to Mexico I was considered a “gringa” despite my half Latin heritage. Learning the culture there at such a young age really immersed me into what it meant to truly grow up in that world. I went back and forth, living between Mexico and California, never staying too long in either place. I had to have 2 different friend groups, two different schools, and two totally different music experiences. Music in Spanish became common place, and I was getting current artists from both countries into my playlists. I also played in bands as soon as 13 and we did songs in both languages.How did the stage-name Paloma Rush come to be?
Paloma Ramos turned into Paloma Rush because my former management team thought my name should have more “pizazz.” We tried out a list of about 20 different last names before Rush stuck. What musical influences did you listen to growing up that helped to mold you into the artist you are today?
I have my heart in every decade since the 50’s. My mom was a fan of 50’s music like the Beach Boys and Elvis. Then I liked 60’s stuff like The Doors, The Mamas and The Papas. I liked 70’s disco like The Beegees and also Classic Rock. I loved the 80’s a lot. B52s, Duran Duran, Madonna, Guns and Roses. 90’s I like Alanis Morisette, 90’s RnB like En Vogue, Shakira, Jennifer Lopez, Anna Gabriel, and even some rock like Nirvana, and Incubus. My whole lift though, the genre I almost always listen to when I’m chilling out is roots reggae, Cali Beach reggae and Island reggae. Common Kings, Stick Figure, Steel Pulse, Collie Buddz and Ziggy Marley are some of my favorites. Lately my faves are Adele, Billy Eilish, Rosalia and Romeo Santos. My style is so eclectic, but I know what I like. You’ve played instruments since a young age such as piano and ukulele. How has that helped you create your original music?
Playing an instrument is everything as a singer. It helps your ear to understand music, and it gives you the autonomy to accompany yourself. I started writing songs on the piano as soon as I discovered I could mess around with chords other than the sheet music I was given by my piano teacher. I love playing the piano and it helps guide me on songs. The ukulele I took up only a couple years ago. I wanted an instrument I could travel with. I basically go everywhere with it as it fits in overhead compartments on planes and in the trunk of the car! Can’t say the same about a piano. It has a different feel than the piano, more upbeat, more bouncy. It gives a different mood to the songs I play, and I like that. What makes your music unique?
I try to find distinct balances in my music. A balance between what’s trendy and what’s uniquely my sound, a balance between English and Spanish, and a balance between catchy lyrics and meaningful ones.How would you describe the music that you typically create?
Most of my music is up-tempo, it’s fun, sexy, catchy, and strong.Your music has been featured on some incredible shows and films including E!: “Keeping up With the Kardashians.” Tell us about the synch deals and how important is having a synch deal for musicians.
For starters, it’s a really exciting feeling to hear your songs played on TV and film. There’s no feeling like “I made it” quite like having your music out there in that way. Plus, there are upfront licensing fees coming my way and also back end royalties. With streaming paying so little, sync licensing is a great way to earn money for your music.
I’ll never forget a trip I took to Lake Tahoe with my sister. After snowboarding all day, we were chilling in the hotel and some trailer for some movie came on the TV. I shushed her while she was talking and told her “Hold on, I recognize this song, but I can’t place it…” It took me a good 20 seconds but then I realized it was my own voice and song playing. What a crazy experience that was! When you sit down to watch something you know your song will be in, it’s expected and fun. But when it’s not expected, that’s a real trip. Congrats on your new single Si Tu Regresas! We love it. What's it about?
I wrote ‘Si Tu Regresas’ with my writing partner, writer-producer Raymond Jones. The song was originally written for another artist, but when they went a different direction, I decided to keep the beat and turn it into a song for me. The song is about that one toxic lover who is trying to make their way back into your life but is given the hard pass for a second chance. It’s a thank you but no thank you vibe!
Listen on Spotify.You've had success as a musician and songwriter. What’s been the pros and cons of pursuing your music career?
The biggest pro is being able to do what I love. The biggest cons are there are no real blueprints on how to be successful in this industry. No one’s path is the same. It’s hard to get noticed without hundreds of thousands in marketing dollars. Thanks to the Internet that’s become possible, but even those avenues are super saturated. The industry is always changing, and you’ve got to learn as you go. How can our readers continue to follow your career?
