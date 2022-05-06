Back when they released their debut album, Twelves Stops and Home, pop quintet The Feeling quickly became one of the biggest bands in the world. The success of their sing along singles Sewn, Never Be Lonely and Fill My Little World proved truly irresistible to radio and they have ever since proven the strength and durability of their sound. While it has been six years since their last studio album, the success of the Dan Gillespie-Sells composed musical, Everybody's Talking About Jamie, and Richard Jones' appearances in Sophie Ellis- Bextor's Kitchen Disco's has kept them buzzworthy in the build up to album #6, Loss. Hope. Love.



While the album does feature The Feeling's own renditions of some of the key songs from Everybody's Talking About Jamie, this is a collection primarily made up of new material for the quintet. With strong echoes of their debut album, this is an album that makes a clear nod to the group's musical origins, while also ensuring that it doesn't lose the growth they have shown over last 16 years.



Dan Gillespie-Sells has always boasted the ability to tell stories within his music and this is a collection that is no exception to the rule. The album's title tells you the themes - Loss. Hope. Love. The journey the album takes you on shows that these are intertwined experiences, but that there is always the need to both reflect and release.



The album's lead single, There Is No Music, is a clear highlight, however, the album's opener, High Like You, is both destined for radio domination and fan live favourite terrain. While High Like You will have you dancing, the stunning There's A Word For It show the tenderness in the connection

between loss and release.



While there are many glorious moments, the only slightly off-kilter moment is the rampant No One To Blame. A little bit of an Britpop grower, it is not a bad song, but it doesn't quite have the same finesse as the remainder of the album.



Overall Loss. Hope. Love is a striking journey that will see The Feeling reclaim their radio presence around the world. Be sure to book to see this album on the road later in the year.

