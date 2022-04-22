Live Marti Pellow Cambridge Corn Exchange Leigh Adams Share with:





While lockdown for many pop stars meant some time off to get creative, for Marti Pellow it was a time to get even closer to his fans.



Marti’s lockdown sessions of songs and Q&As were some of the most prominent of the whole pandemic, and also won him an army of new fans, but to finally be able to sing to his fans in person was a magical moment for both fans and Marti alike.



It was so worth the wait as the former Wet Wet Wet frontman gave us a musical tour of his pop and soul classic hits as part of his Greatest Hits UK tour.



Speaking to the crowd at the Cambridge Corn Exchange, he said: “The last couple of years have been a tough one. Did any of you see my wee lockdown sessions? You know, that’s what got me through the last two years, just singing into my wee mobile phone in my spare bedroom, sending a song on its way….so I’d like to thank you for tuning in to my lockdown sessions and being so positive.”



Opening the night for Marti was the very talented Tom Speight, who with vocalist Lydia Clowes, won over the crowd with hits including Heartshaker and See You Soon, so much so that by the end of his set, the audience were waving their mobile phone lights aloft in unison.



When the ever-charming Marti bounced on to the stage, the crowd were more than ready to “party with Marti”, as he launched into a great version of Bob Marley’s Jammin’.



From then on, it was a non-stop celebration of Marti’s hits from the 80s and 90s, with a few surprise covers thrown in for good measure.



As a long time fan of Marti and Wet Wet Wet, it was great to be up close and personal at what is a great venue in Cambridge. Having seen Marti perform a few times in the 80s and 90s, it was fantastic to see that he has lost none of his charm, and certainly none of his voice power.



Marti has always been a natural frontman with an abundance of charisma but it’s his amazing vocal quality that has made these famous songs extra special.



As he sang Love Is All Around, the Four Weddings and A Funeral track that famously spent months at No 1, the crowd singing was almost as loud as the PA system.



The highlights of the nights were the classic tracks from Wet Wet Wet’s incredible Popped In Souled Out album. In a decade of numerous classic albums, it certainly holds its own as one of the best.



Marti sounded amazing as he sang Wishing I was Lucky, Sweet Little Mystery and Temptation, and a personal favourite were his performances of East of the River and Angel Eyes which transported me straight back to my teenage bedroom.



Another great performance of the night was the delicate, melodic Sweet Surrender which is a great showcase for Marti’s soulful voice.



Mid set we enjoyed a disco treat with a mashup of McFadden and Whitehead’s Ain’t No Stopping Us Now, with Chic’s Le Freak and I Can Give You Everything, all accompanied with a disco light vibe in the venue.



Amidst all the celebration were a couple of moments of reflection as Marti referenced the war in Ukraine and dedicated his beautiful song Let The Sun Walk You Home, from his 2006 album Moonlight Over Memphis, to “ all the soldiers and all those people who up against it at the moment”.



His lockdown sessions showed us what a natural storyteller he is, and in true form, an emotional Marti told us about one of the last journeys he had with his dad, travelling in a car to all the places in Scotland his dad used to go to as a child. Speaking of it as a magical time, he performed Gentle on My Mind, the song that was playing on the car radio at one of those special locations.



With his guitarist sitting by his side, he also performed a great cover of Don McLean’s Vincent, which really suited the Scottish lilt in Marti’s voice.



To close a fantastic set, Marti ended on the very apt With a Little Help From My Friends, telling the enthusiastic crowd that it was a very important song to him as not only was it No 1 but it also raised money for Childline and was a great time in his career.



Markedly pointing to all the audience as he sang the word Friends, Marti sang the song with as much gusto as Joe Cocker does in his own cover of the Beatles classic. Having seen Marti perform this song when I was in the Top of the Pops audience back in 1988, it was a real treat to see him perform it again all those decades later.



Thirty odd years on, and Marti is still as great as ever. If anything, his connection with his fans during lockdown has made that bond even stronger and his passion ever greater. For the army of Marti’s Angels, it was a night of celebration, and so worth the wait.