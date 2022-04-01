Scotland's non-conformist punk troupe Walt Disco have supported Sports Team and Duran Duran on tour. The two acts are perfect fits for the group, whose sound is diversely addictive, yet defies any solid categorisation. Although hailed as saviours of the Scottish punk scene, their debut album boasts 80s pop drive, 70s glam rock, nineties art rock and noughties dance within its walls. Many would think such a combination would lack cohesion, but in fact it is a combination that is truly irresistible.



Although the comparison does not always gel, Unlearning has echoes of the under-celebrated debut album from the eclectic Do Me Bad Things. While a comeback from the latter has been long-awaited, but is yet to arrive, Walt Disco pick up the baton of eccentric eclecticism and raises the bar even higher. As debut albums ago, this one over delivers time and again.



From the opening moment of the Franz Ferdinand driven Weightless, it is clear that Walt Disco have found a way to take their sound, make it commercial, yet without losing the heart and soul of who they are. While there is commercial appeal and a radio edge to some of the album, it is in the peppier non-pop laced moments that Walt Disco truly shine. The industrial synth focus of The Costume Change and minimalist appeal of Cut Your Hair are effortless stand out moments.



However, that being said, if Be An Actor does not hit the radio waves and become a viral hit, there will be a true injustice in the musical world of 2022. Equally trend-worthy is the Europop edged Hold Yourself As High As Her, which has hit written all over it.



Walt Disco balance a plethora of soundscapes faultlessly. Unlearning is a great lesson in how to deliver a stand-out debut album.

