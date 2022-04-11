Single Robert Jon & The Wreck Waiting For Your Man Andy Snipper Share with:





Just what you expect from Robert Jon & The Wreck - a full speed, gut-busting and rambunctious bit of soul tinged rocking Blues.

About as subtle as a drag racer on top fuel, hammering drums, screaming guitar riff and Robert Jon’s throaty vocals.

It’s pretty well guaranteed to get the listener up and careening around the room like a pinball







The band are touring next month:



Bristol, Thelka - Monday 9th May 2022

York, Crescent - Tuesday 10th May 2022

Nottingham, Rescue Rooms - Wednesday 11th May 2022

Wolverhampton, KK's Steel Mill - Thursday 12th May 2022

Newcastle, Riverside -Friday 13th May 2022

Liverpool, O2 Academy - Saturday 14th May 2022

London, The Garage - Sunday 15th May 2022

Sittingbourne, Bourne Music Club - Monday 16th May 2022

Manchester, Band On The Wall - Tuesday 17th May 2022

Glasgow, Oran Mor - Wednesday 18th May 2022

Leeds, Brudenell Social Club - Thursday 19th May 2022

Southampton, The Brook - Friday 20th May 2022



