Robert Jon & The Wreck

Waiting For Your Man

Independent (label)
11 April 2022 (released)
Andy Snipper

Just what you expect from Robert Jon & The Wreck - a full speed, gut-busting and rambunctious bit of soul tinged rocking Blues.
About as subtle as a drag racer on top fuel, hammering drums, screaming guitar riff and Robert Jon’s throaty vocals.
It’s pretty well guaranteed to get the listener up and careening around the room like a pinball



The band are touring next month:

Bristol, Thelka - Monday 9th May 2022
York, Crescent - Tuesday 10th May 2022
Nottingham, Rescue Rooms - Wednesday 11th May 2022
Wolverhampton, KK's Steel Mill - Thursday 12th May 2022
Newcastle, Riverside -Friday 13th May 2022
Liverpool, O2 Academy - Saturday 14th May 2022
London, The Garage - Sunday 15th May 2022
Sittingbourne, Bourne Music Club - Monday 16th May 2022
Manchester, Band On The Wall - Tuesday 17th May 2022
Glasgow, Oran Mor - Wednesday 18th May 2022
Leeds, Brudenell Social Club - Thursday 19th May 2022
Southampton, The Brook - Friday 20th May 2022

