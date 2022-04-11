Just what you expect from Robert Jon & The Wreck - a full speed, gut-busting and rambunctious bit of soul tinged rocking Blues. About as subtle as a drag racer on top fuel, hammering drums, screaming guitar riff and Robert Jon’s throaty vocals. It’s pretty well guaranteed to get the listener up and careening around the room like a pinball
The band are touring next month:
Bristol, Thelka - Monday 9th May 2022 York, Crescent - Tuesday 10th May 2022 Nottingham, Rescue Rooms - Wednesday 11th May 2022 Wolverhampton, KK's Steel Mill - Thursday 12th May 2022 Newcastle, Riverside -Friday 13th May 2022 Liverpool, O2 Academy - Saturday 14th May 2022 London, The Garage - Sunday 15th May 2022 Sittingbourne, Bourne Music Club - Monday 16th May 2022 Manchester, Band On The Wall - Tuesday 17th May 2022 Glasgow, Oran Mor - Wednesday 18th May 2022 Leeds, Brudenell Social Club - Thursday 19th May 2022 Southampton, The Brook - Friday 20th May 2022