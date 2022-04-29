Album Matt Pearce & The Mutiny the Soul Food Store Andy Snipper Share with:





Second album from Matt Pearce & The Mutiny and what a belter it is.



Steeped in Memphis style soul food Groooove, Matt Pearce has a voice that is full throated and ballsy – think Paul Rodgers crossed with Robert Palmer – and plays some seriously funky guitar. He also wrote all the material and produced it as well.



Pearce is supported by some pretty strong talent: Kelpie McKenzie on bass, Joe Lazarus on drums, Jon Moody on keyboards and a terrific horn section, all making a big, fat soul sound with a Blues basis.



I really enjoyed the way he switches between styles effortlessly, touching on rock or pop or even psychedelica on his way through the store.



The album gets you in a happy place straight from the opener ‘Got A Thing Going On’, a full band workout with sax and backing vocals alongside Pearce’s guitar and vocals.





Every track has its attractions and I found myself cueing up a few multiple times – ‘Don’t Take It So Hard’ has a great groove, the title track has a swampy feel, very Louisiana bayou with Pearce hitting a high range and a shuffling and funky beat and ‘Beautiful Disguise’ is a lovely ballad with a slightly sixties feel to it.



A very good album and great to see that Pearce is still at the same heights as he was before lockdown.