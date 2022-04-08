Interview Kuti Lego Newsdesk Share with:





Kuti Lego has released new Afrobeat single ‘Melody’. The Nigerian musician keeps it in the family in his new track with older brother TMVIBES producing the single. ‘Melody’ was mixed and mastered by Leandro Hidalgo who is best known for mixing Wizkid’s album ‘Made In Lagos’ which recieved huge international success, as well as working with the likes of Skepta, Dave and Khalid.



Kuti Lego never had many friends but found solace in music, starting to play and write songs from a young age. The songwriter now finds himself with a few great releases under his belt, some of which feature the likes of Zlatan Ibile and Slimcase and one of the singles ‘Kill Them With The Win’ has now almost reached 100k streams on Spotify.



We caught up with Kuti to find out more...





Kuti Lego Interview Questions Hi Kuti, how have you been?

Being great, thank you. I hope you are yourself.



‘Melody’ has a very distinctive afrobeats sound. Can you tell us a bit about your influence on this?

Music has a great part of me, whenever the vibe is right magic always happens.



You made the record with your brother, producer TMVIBES can you talk about this experience? Is it fun working with a family member?

I was on the phone with my older bro TMVIBES while he was producing ‘Melody’ . Immediately it hits, good music revolves around great energies. No better joy than creating something beautiful, iconic with family.



Growing up in Nigeria, how would you say this influenced your music?

It does a lot, traditional values. Church involvement and my dad did have a great taste for music.



Can you talk a bit about the meaning behind Melody? Does it relate to a past relationship?

‘Melody’ is an imaginary affair, something I would love to experience with my soulmate.







Melody comes with a fantastic video filmed in Lagos, can you tell us a bit more about the filming process?

It was a fun process from the driving scene to the burning of the car scene, the studio scene, etc.



You have already released tons of music in the past; do you have more in the pipeline?

Yes we have a lot coming this year from singles to an album.



Are there any plans for a tour or live performances in the UK this year?

Yes definitely, we are looking into that.