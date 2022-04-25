Album Jade Warrior Jade Warrior / Last Autumn's Dream Andy Snipper Share with:





Jade Warrior were around in the early to mid-seventies and were probably the most individual of the British psychedelic prog bands.



Initially formed as a three piece comprising Tony Duhig (guitar), Jon Field (flute, percussion, keyboards) and Glyn Havard (vocals, bass) plus. David Duhig, the younger brother of Tony Duhig, played on several of Jade Warrior's albums and in every live gig Jade Warrior ever performed.

For the second of these albums they had recruited Allan Price on drums who Duhig and Havard had played and toured with in Unit 4 +2 prior to Jade Warrior being formed.



The thing that set Jade Warrior apart from a great many of the bands around at the time was their hearkening to Middle-Eastern and Indian sounds and an ethos that pushed them towards music that was balanced between loud and quiet.



These two albums are quite fascinating. Jon Field’s flute playing creates a very ‘Eastern’ basis to the sound, while Duhig’s strident guitar all set against congas creates a wonderfully discordant and edgy counterpoint.



Their sound was highly original and, while you can hear elements of their influences in other bands of the era, rarely copied.



Sadly, there was nothing obvious that their record company – Vertigo – could use to hook the audiences and so Jade Warrior never quite reached the levels of success that they deserved, but that could also be said of a great mant progressive bands of the time.



I find that their very individual stance is what really attracts. The sense of being on the edge of ones seat, waiting for the next unexpected turns and twists in their music, the smiles that they bring to your face when they do something that shouldn’t word (but does) and, most importantly, the psychedelic tone to much of their music.



One of Britain’s forgotten bands but one of the most original and this pairing of remasters serves them very well.

