Somehow over a quarter of a century has evaporated since Placebo first made their chart appearance with their Platinum selling eponymous debut album. 2022 marks the 25th anniversary of their breakthrough into the upper echelons of the singles chart with the still awesome Nancy Boy, which peaked at #4 back in 1997 and helped to shape a whole generation of future bands. Since then they have proven themselves to be a fierce force to be reckoned with, as they shake up their sound without ever losing their sense of self. Arriving 9 years after their seventh studio album, Loud Like Love, Placebo finally deliver album #8, Never Let Me Go.



The album's title echoes the sentiment that their fans feel. There is something truly unique about the Placebo. While many artists have seen their sound shaped by the band, there is no-one that has been able to fully emulate what it is that makes them so distinctive. While the band embrace synths whole-heartedly on their latest collection, their sound hails somehow back to their early days, yet still manages to seem ahead of its time.



With arena anthem followed by arena anthem forming the albums 13 tracks, this is a relentless collection - but in a good way. Brian Molko's vocal is a spine-tingling as it has ever been as he sings to your very core against a hypnotic charge of rock pop sounds. Whether it is on the driven Hugz, or dreamy Surrounded By Spies or irresistible bop Sad White Reggae, Never Let Me Go delivers time and again.



Many bands in Placebo's position have plateaued, delivering staid releases that simply tick the boxes. Never Let Me Go shows that Placebo are still forward thinking innovators who have not lost their bite.

