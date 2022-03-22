Kelsey Gill

2022 is set to be the biggest and most-ambitious yet for Kelsey with the long anticipated release of solo single “Rob Me Blind” just released. The single has received rave reviews from critics dubbing Kelsey as one of the most exciting UK artists to watch this year. The track is released by US label Good Partners who have signed Kelsey in a global deal as their priority female act for 2022. We found out more...I’ve been singing pretty much all my life, singing with my older sister doing performances at home & school. My Dad was always in a band growing up, doing rock & roll songs, he always used to get me up at gigs and family parties. But it wasn’t until I was about 16 I started taking it more seriously putting myself forward for auditions and open mic events. Then I was in a band with a couple of guys we did some cool gigs up north like Dot to dot Festival. I’ve been in three bands and then it wasn’t until I was about 19 I started writing more. I landed some amazing features off the back of collaborations I worked with Yellow Claw and then it kinda went from there. It’s been a rollercoaster of highs & lows but I’ve loved every minute and can’t wait to see what’s going to happen next.I’ve always loved the big vocal powerhouse pop stars like Beyoncé & Christina Aguilera and aspired to be like them. I love watching the Super Bowl performances in America and dreaming of being up there. I’ve also been inspired by classic rock and roll like Led Zep, T. rex & the Stones, think that’s come from my Dad. I have a varied musical taste but I love songs with a good story & message too with great voices.The song was written by me and two talented friends in Nashville. We were hanging out writing and the producer started playing a cool bass line and we decided to write something around it. We wanted to write something that was positive - not another sad love song, it’s about not settling for less, being confident, enjoying independence until someone really steals your heart. The musical inspiration came from those late 90s & early 2000s hits like Christina, Beyoncé & JT with a bit of r&b vibes. The topic was inspired from those chats with my girlfriends who had come out of relationships and were broken hearted, trying to make them feel better, it’s about not taking things too seriously and it’s ok to have fun. It’s also got a few hidden innuendos in there but I’ll let you figure that out when listening ha ha.Hopefully loads of new releases from the body of work I’ve been writing on for the past few years & new ones. I’m working with a great team that have given me a lot of freedom to put out what I believe in. I’ve got a power ballad, that really means a lot to me as it’s about my own personal journey and about self-belief that we all struggle with. I like to tell stories in my music that have a bit of meaning, I don’t want to give too much away but with each song you learn more about me and what I believe in to create a positive influence on people to feel good about themselves.I’ve got another amazing co written dance feature coming out soon. I do love a good dance record to keep things upbeat. Then I’m involved in an all female charity single out now with some brilliant female artists you will have probably heard of. It’s called ‘I know a woman’.There’s actually 2 videos, one is a live lounge funky Silk sonic vibe video with my band keeping it real & raw, the official video is a collection of scenes, bright colours, cool fashion and storytelling. It’s quite old school MTV days.