Various Artists

When Leslie West passed away on December 23 2020 plans were already in place for him to re-record some of his classic numbers with a host of featured artists and, in the words of his wife Jenni : “We really didn’t have to reach out to many people,” Jenni says. “They came to us. What’s really amazing is, if Leslie himself had whispered into my ear and told me who he would want on this record, these would be the people he would have requested.”



The list of artists is, frankly incredible. Alongside his longtime rhythm section of bassist Rev Jones and drummer Bobby Rondinelli, the list looks like a who’s who of rock: Dee Snider and Twisted Sister bandmate Eddie Ojeda, The Doors Robby Krieger, Slash, Zakk Wilde, Randy and Tal Bachman, Jethro Tull’s Martin Barre, Joe Lynn Turner, Blackberry Smoke’s Charlie Starr, The Cars’ Elliot Easton, George Lynch, Marty Friedman, Yngwie Malmsteen, Steve Morse, Dirty Honey’s Mark Labelle, Mike Portnoy, all volunteered to play to honour a musician who had influenced them all.



All the classic tracks are here – ‘Blood Of The Sun’ (Zakk Wylde), ‘Nantucket Sleighride’ (Joe-Lynn Turner & Marty Friedman),‘Theme For An Imaginary Western’ (Dee Snider & Mike Portnoy), ‘Mississippi Queen’ (Slash & Marc Labelle) as well as some less common pieces – ‘Why Dontcha’ (Steve Morse & Ronnie Romero), ‘The Doctor’ (Robbie Krieger & Ronnie Romero).







‘Theme For An Imaginary Western’ is, for me, one of the standout tracks which features the walloping drumming of Mike Portnoy and commanding bass work by legendary Quiet Riot / Ozzy Osbourne bassist Rudy Sarzo. Two Twisted Sister alums – singer Dee Snider and guitarist Eddie Ojeda – turn in poignant performances on this grand and sweeping track.

“Leslie was a hero, friend, amazing guy and a guitar god,” says Snider. “I always wanted to sing this song. It’s my favourite Leslie West guitar solo. It resonates with me and speaks to me on so many levels. I’m honoured to have gotten a chance to do it on this record.”



Add to that a blistering version of ‘Mississippi Queen’ that really matches the power and sheer piss and vinegar of the original and Leslie is definitely being royally remembered.



All up, a fine tribute to West and, unusually, just about every track carries the sound of the original within it – so few of these tributes actually live up to the artists but this one does. It’s actually a good album in its own right!.

