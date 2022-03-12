Tori Amos is an artist who is renowned for her extensive and prolific world tours; her relationship with fans and the raw energy of live performance appears to bring new depths to the singer's energy and creativity. As clichéd as it may sound, it is true to say she appears at home onstage, a place that has been a comfort to her since her teenage years. Her younger years were largely spent on the bar and club circuit where she honed her craft, and her love affair with live performance has been evident since.



When Amos took to the stage at the London Palladium yesterday evening (11/03/22) in what was the opening night of the Ocean To Ocean tour, it was obvious to all present that the magic is still very much there. Performing together with a band (including long-time collaborater bassist Jon Evans and new drummer Ash Soan), Amos performed a two hour show which kept her audience captivated.



There was a strong air of support to the people of Ukraine evident during the concert, with some of Amos's song choices reflecting the current crisis. Tracks including Josephine, Take To The Sky and a cover of Time (by Tom Waits) were all beautifully apt in their reflection of the political unrest going on across the world.



The artists extensive back catalogue was well represented in the evening's setlist, ranging from fan favourites such as Cornflake Girl, Crucify and Caught A Lite Sneeze to newer tracks Ocean To Ocean, Addition of Light Divided and Devils Bane.



Amos appeared in fine vocal form, with her virtuosic piano chops still as impressive and captivating as ever. There was a tender moment between bassist Evans and Amos when she first hit the stage, as their eyes locked. The moment was implicit: both were elated to be back where they belong.



Speaking to Amos after the show, she remarked how daunting opening a world tour in London could be. Due to rescheduled dates, Amos had little choice but to embrace the opening chapter of this tour at the London Palladium. However, she needn't have worried - the atmosphere and emotive performances of the night were as full of passion and energy as any closing night of a tour.



Upon leaving the venue, and returning to the real world beyond the confines of the Palladium on Friday night, fans can't help but feel they had been on a true journey during those hours spent watching the artist in action. Amos has a unique way of navigating the stark reality of life through her music and lyrics, yet somehow her songs carry us away with their promises of healing, hope and honesty. As Amos was in the beginning, she still is today: a dynamic, emotional and engaging artist. Her fans clearly adore the flame-haired singer, and it's not hard to see why.



Tori Amos is performing further dates across the UK and Ireland. Please visit: toriamos.com for more details.

