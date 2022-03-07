Sophie Ellis-Bextor is more popular than ever. Having invited us to spend Friday nights with her and her family during lockdown, she struck a chord with a nation in need. Not only did she spark a renewed interest in her often underrated back catalogue, but she stole hearts with her personal journey through the musical back catalogues of many of our other idols. Having released a 'best of' Kitchen Disco collection, she is finally on the road with the long awaited tour of the same name.



Following a disco driven set from Holiday Sidewinder, Sophie starts her set riding a white horse statue (an impulse lockdown purchase - albeit a slightly more extravagant one than most made during the same period, but we all made a few, didn't we?!?). The show centres around the same ethos as her kitchen disco - a few originals and a few covers, with lots of fun and silliness to surround it.



While there is no denying that seeing her classics - Murder On The Dancefloor, Young Blood, Get Over You and Take Me Home - is addictively mesmerizing, it is the addition of the sporadic covers selected from the 'wheel of fortune' style prop and the personal touch of her audience interaction that makes the night truly unforgettable.



With an audience proposal and a cover of Modjo's Lady acting as memorable moments, Sophie had everyone dancing the night away and forgetting the woes of the wider world. Echoing closely the positive impact of those lockdown sessions, this night at Birmingham's Symphony Hall was a euphoric escapism.



Sophie Ellis-Bextor has never disappointed over her 25 year career, but it is evident from the opening night of her latest tour that the best is yet to come.

