28 year old British rapper KSI, also known as Olajude Olayinka Willams'JJ Olatunj, performed his biggest show yet at OVO Wembley arena, to wrap up his colossal UK tour. Performances of bangers included: Holiday, Lighter, Don't Play and much more.



KSI, made an ecstatic entrance causing chaotic excitement and eruption in the crowds. An explosion of light and colour bombarded the stage in all its ferociousness, with an ensemble of backing dancers, enhancing the performance. KSI has a magnetic interaction with the crowds, chanting Fxck Jake Paul" and Fatneek", very humorous and unique for a rapper to do.



In attendance were Sideman, Beta Squad and other such YouTubers all ecstatically watching KSI with enthusiasm from the side stage.



During his performances, KSI, brought many of his famous comrades to the stage, including artist’s, Randolph, Anne Marie, Craig David, Nathan Dawe, Swarmz, Simba and SX. He also liked to show off his outlandish edgy sense of style with a variety of outfit changes, and exuberant props such as his 500K beerus chain which had been hidden away for a long period of time.



On top of all this excitement he surprised his fans with a song that he brought out 6 years ago called 'Lamborghini", and after leaving the stage he shorty made a final dramatic entrance in a bright yellow Lamborghini. This song currently has 123 million views on YouTube and by no surprise it caused uproar in the audience.

ON TOUR - BUY TICKETS NOW! ,