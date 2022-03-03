Armentani Bros

The Armentani Brothers are a trio who are starting to take the EDM world by storm. The up and coming group comprised of brothers George, Jimmie and John, hail out of Philadelphia, PA. From playing gigs alongside Steve Aoki and Kaskade, to gaining over 500,000 streams with their single "Next To You," the Armentani Brothers are just getting started. Music-News had the opportunity to sit down with the trio and learn more about them.Who are the Armentani Brothers?
The Armentani Brothers are a DJ trio of brothers consisting of George, Jimmie and John Armentani. They are from the City of Brotherly Love; Philadelphia, PA. All three brothers have loved music essentially since they were born. Their love for music turned into a love for dance music when George attended a Deadmau5 concert when he was 13 years old. After this, he started making mixes, original music, and hustling to play any show and event possible in the Philly area. A few years later, Jimmie became interested in DJing and started to learn the craft from George. Both built up their own followings in the area and played shows all over the city. The chain reaction continued when John was in high school when he became interested in DJing and then learned from both of his brothers. While all were succeeding on their own, it was always a vision of the brothers to join forces and create the trio “The Armentani Brothers” when the time was right. The passion, energy, and dedication to the craft between these three creates a truly unique and unstoppable force. You’ve all played instruments since a young age such as piano, guitar and drums. How has that helped you guys in your EDM endeavors?
Music has been a part of all of our lives from a young age. Our grandfather introduced us to music at a young age, as he had his own Greek Orchestra, the George Giordas Orchestra. On top of that, our Dad introduced us to classic rock when we were young, and that is what inspired us to learn certain instruments such as the guitar and drums. And ofcourse, our Mom kept us committed to our piano music lessons throughout our childhood. All of these years surrounded by music gave us a great foundation and idea for what sounds good to the listener. This comes into use everyday in the studio producing music and when we are on the stage mixing music together for crowds at our shows.You’ve played gigs alongside artists such as Steve Aoki, Kaskade, Two Friends, Galantis, W&W, Loud Luxury, Louis the Child and others. Amazing, What has that experience been like? Who is one artist you’d love to perform with that you haven’t yet?
Playing alongside these artists has allowed us to have a front row seat to learn how the biggest artists in the world perform and carry themselves during a show. These experiences have been some of the best of our life, and we are excited to perform with many more in the near future. One artist who we have not performed with that we would love to is Joel Corry. We love the energy that he brings as well as his original music, and all of the genuine guidance he has for us to become bigger artists day by day. You have an upcoming east coast tour. What can fans expect on this run?
Fans can expect a fun, energetic, and memorable set. Whether it's a champagne shower, John with his shirt off, or a phone being tossed from the crowd to the stage, you never know what you might see during this tour. We are excited to present our fans with some new songs, mashups, and remixes. The song we are most excited to present is “Red Lips,” which is an unreleased song signed to EDX’s label, Sirup. This song features house legend Tommy Capretto, and it is set to release in April. We are ready to bring the fans some high energy performances full of lifelong memories! Your single “Next to You” has over 500,000 Spotify streams. Congrats! Tell us more about your sound and music? How did this track specifically come about?
Our sound is very unique. We are unique in the sense that we like to provide our fans with something different with each release. While we have preferences on music styles, we don’t let that dictate the music we make. We want our fans to expect something fun, energetic, and most importantly, relatable to some feeling or emotion. “Next to You” came about when working with Kendall Huggins and Tony Arzadon. Kendall wrote the lyrics, and Tony helped us make our first release as The Armentani Brothers sound professional. We are very thankful to Tony for his help and lucky to work with the talented Kendall Huggins. The goal of this song was to uplift listeners and also make them lose themselves in the music. After many drafts sent back and forth, we were able to finally decide on a final copy for the track and provide our fans with our first original.What’s next for you on the music release front?
We have many new remixes, mashups, and original music on the way. We are very excited for our next two releases, “Red Lips” with Tommy Capretto, and “Enough of You” with the Little L3gends. On top of this, we have a new mashup pack of “Armentani Appetizers” ready to release, a continuation of our mix series (‘Family Dinner’ Mix Series) and remixes that will be released soon/have already been released. How can our readers find you online?
