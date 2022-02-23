Rising R&B artist Dee Famous releases his debut single ‘To The Rain’. The heartfelt track comes from the place of a broken relationship and acts as a way for Dee to reach out to as many people as possible and relay his relatable story to the masses.Making music from the age of 17, this first official single is a compelling release, set to prick people’s interest in Dee Famous’ future material. With a full EP lined up for later this year we caught up with Dee to find out more...Well and good and up to many things.To the rain is my intro in the music industry, it a rare sound inspired by different genres of music, rock, and r&b, it’s expression of a broken heart, decide to tell my story through music and it was fun putting in the work and for me it worth it.Growing up listening to rock music and r&b, I can’t resist not trying out both fusions, have always wanted to see what it feels like because it rare and I’m happy I did. I love the song because it unique.The song came from personal experience of heartbroken and, hoping for a second chance and was ready to make it work since two wrongs don’t make a right, so I swallow my pride and to the rain gave me opportunity to share this feeling. The rain doesn’t mould or build things together it washes them away. It was me wanting my girl back at the time and taking responsibility for my action.I hope to inspire people with my music from different areas of life and background. Music is the heart of living, our heart make sound every seconds, it trigger your energy to over flow depending on what you doing at the moment so I want to make music that fit into different space of life for people who want to dance to people who’s in love and people going through bad time to uplift their spirit to people the music makes feel good at the time.I work on movie set and that’s where I met the director and play my song and he love it, we started planning it took about 3 months because of covid-19 restriction, location, and availability of crew.The concept was inspired by films like La La Land and (500) Days of Summer, we tell a love-story from the end to the beginning from the side of a broken heart.It was fun and all go smoothly nice weather in autumn at three different locations. We often associate memories and moments in our lives to specific places. The location was Battersea Park and Clapham area.The main influence is myself because I choose the sound for a unique reason, if people pay attention there’s a sound like Michael Jackson, Akon, Phill Collins and Nickelback. The song came from personal experience of heartbroken and, hoping for a second chance and was ready to make it work.Yes, I’m working on EP to drop 3rd quarter of the year and next year will be an album.Yes, there’s going to be a live performance after the next single drop out so people need to keep a date with Dee Famous.