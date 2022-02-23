Arteeva enters the music scene with new Synth-Pop single ‘Gotta Play Your Cards Right’ set to be released on 25th February 2022. After a successful career in modelling and acting, Arteeva falls naturally into performing with her standout debut single. Having jammed with good friend and producer Anton Fauve whom she had previously worked with in the short film ‘You Can Trust Me’, Arteeva found herself singing over one of his 10-year-old tracks and falling inevitably into the music.With a huge social following of over 10k followers on Instagram, Arteeva is already in a good position to make waves within the genre. This paired with the well polished music video will be sure to go down a treat, keep an eye on her socials for more about the upcoming release. We caught up with Arteeva to find out more...I’ve been great, thank you! I've been really busy during these weeks and months working on a variety of different projects. Lots of exciting things are coming up!Actually, it was quite serendipitous. I naturally lean towards creativity, arts and culture. I love to express myself in so many ways, and have always felt that i’ve had a natural inclination to perform. Although I started as a model, that evolved into performing as an actor, which I really enjoy. I've also always loved music since i was a child, and went to music school as a teenager and after that singing classes as part of my training as an actor. After I moved to London, I met a whole variety of creative people, including a producer, Anton, with whom I started to work and we developed my first song together.Only if you play your cards right. haha, kidding. The song is about a woman’s game of seduction. We all know about the games that are played by women and men in order to take an interaction to the next step. So this song is an example of that, just that it’s pI have a really mixed taste in music, ranging from pop, jazz, r&b/soul and electronic/house. Examples include: Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, Zivert, Temnikova, Amy Winehouse, Gorgon City, Calvin Harris, Avicii, Klangkarussell, Black Coffee, Monolink.Well this is a lockdown story. As lockdown obviously has been so hard on the creative industry, this was a catalyst for my move into music. My friend and producer Anton Fauve wrote the lyrics and music a few years ago. One day I was going through his catalogue and I found this song and fell in love with it. I then worked with Anton to develop it, which needless to say was really difficult over lockdown. Using his home studio we worked through several different iterations with my input, and eventually we got to the final version which you can hear today!Due to my experience in acting, I’ve known the directors Adam Morse and Julia Varvara for a few years. When I was looking for a director who could make the music video for me, I knew that their style of videography would be perfect for this video. I contacted them and they were really excited about creating this video. We all contributed with ideas for the video and planned it out. Finally we shot the video in Soho and in Wimbledon with Adam and Julia’s amazing team over two days. I must say it was really fun!Absolutely. After the music video was released, I received an offer from the record label ‘Aztec Records’ within a few days. Having discussed it with Anton, we decided to sign together to produce further singles together.I lived in Belarus and Russia, but travelled to London a few times and fell in love with the city on first sight! After having visited and made friends within the film industry, I decided to make the move to London and enrolled in acting school. After that, covid made it very difficult to return so I made the easy decision of staying put :)You will have to wait and see!