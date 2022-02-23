Bella Vine just released her powerful new track ‘Resilience’ on Wednesday 5th of January 2022. With her previous single garnering the attention of Wonderland and Fame Magazine as well as featuring on BBC Introducing as ‘Track Of The Day’ in Sussex & Surrey. ‘Resilience’ features co-writing, mixing and mastering from Ian Barter who is known for his work with Amy Winehouse, Paloma Faith and many more huge names. Bella claims ‘Resilience’ to be one of the strongest characteristics a person can have and states the song is her most relatable track to date.With current influences such as Dua Lipa, Charlie XCX and Tove Lo the success of Bella Vine’s previous singles make it clear ‘Resilience’ has the potential to push her career further, with it’s well thought out lyricism and interesting storyline. We caught up with Bella to find out more...Hi 😊 I’m good thanks, I’ve been super busy with the run up to the release of the new music video for my latest single Resilience, which was released earlier this month, and I’m over the moon about it!Of course. The word resilience itself holds so much weight to me, I think its a fascinating personality trait and I wanted to write a song about it! Someone close to me a little while ago once said they thought I was resilient and that comment stuck with me and I thought I’d use it as a jumping off point to write my version of a ‘battle’ song!I would like to think of my sound as dark pop.Thank you! 😊 It does all come from a place of truth and honesty! I was going through the songs I’d written with my producer Ian Barter (who is amazing!) and noticed a gap which I wanted to fill with a ‘battle’ song. When I was younger I would listen to Kelly Clarkson’s song “What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger” on repeat when I wanted a little extra oomph and courage. I noticed I hadn’t written a song that I could only hope would have that sort of effect on people, so I went into the studio and relayed all of this to Ian and came out with this!! 😊Its an absolute blast! I love working with Ian, he knows what I like and I love what he does! I think we work really well together, the environment is always so fun, energetic, we are endlessly bouncing ideas off each other and it feels safe to explore different ideas. I always feel able to branch out of my comfort zone and go places that I would usually be a little nervous to do so otherwise!Tristan is just amazing, it was such a pleasure to work with him! 😊 The video was shot in the countryside where I’m from. I knew I wanted to shoot another music video and was deciding on which song I wanted to bring to life through visuals and a storyline. I was brainstorming with my good friend Rose in her back garden one evening, I came to her with the concept for it and I already knew I wanted it to be shot in the countryside and that I wanted a lake, a wooden boat and nature to be the setting. I was inspired by one of Taylor Swift’s music videos and showed this to Rose and that was that. I then asked Rose if she would direct the video and she thankfully said yes! We are extremely happy with the outcome, I am over the moon with it, every single person involved managed to bring my vision to life, and I am super grateful for them! 😊At the moment I am listening to a lot of Pink Pantheress, I think she is incredible, I’m obsessed with her sound and her voice…..uhh don’t get me started! I’m also having a real Jorja Smith moment, I am currently in the works of recording a cover of one of her gorgeous songs which I will be posting on my socials very soooooon! So keep an eye out for that!At the moment my goal is to get out on stage and start doing live shows!Maybe……we will see, but I don’t believe that music necessarily needs to be packaged in the way people consumed music before it was so readily available online!Absolutely, and I can’t wait to bring the songs to life on stage! 😊