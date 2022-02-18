It is five years since Kendra Morris' last album release. Since then the world as knew it ceased to exist. As we all did our best to make our way through the pandemic, Morris poured her heart and soul into creating her fourth studio album - which coincides with the tenth anniversary of her debut, Banshee. Although critically acclaimed throughout the years, her commercial success has been limited. Yet, this has not stopped the creative Florida native from building a loyal fanbase. While her sound has changed over the years, she has collaborated with both Ghostface Killah and Dennis Coffey, she has never pinned her craft solely to one genre.



This is something that she stays true to on Nine Lives. For those that are aware of her bold earlier releases, Nine Lives is an extension of her sonic exploration and insightful musings, but it is also a far more commercially aware record. Morris knows how to write for the radio, but she never does so in a way that is truly safe or explicit. Nine Lives has radio appeal, but doesn't lose her bite.



With a more progressive feel, this is an albums that oozes soul, bites with funk and floors with dynamic jazz. It is a record unlike any you have heard in recent years, yet it feels somewhat contemporary, without losing the timeless edge. While the album peaks with the epic closer, Drag On, which has echoes of classic 60s girl groups, the striking Get Me Down comes close to this high.



While most songs boast a cinematic flair, it is in the simplicity of the ballad, Penny Pincher, that the raw beauty of Morris' vocal really shines. A vocal that hooks you in with its stunning depth from the opening moment of Keep Walking.



Nine Lives is a truly sensational return. While her back catalogue is worth checking out, this is destined to be the album that sees her make her way into Arena status fame.

