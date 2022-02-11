Single Wily Bo Walker Garden Of Love (If I Could Turn Back Time) Andy Snipper Share with:





Yet another fabulous single from Wily Bo Walker.



Dark, melancholy and unremitting, it is an almost perfect ‘lost love’ ballad.



Walkers vocals are perfect, deep and soulful with his usual granite gruffness on the very ragged edge of breaking up. BJ Cole’s pedal steel a perfect accompaniment with its keening tone and lonely tones.



The rest of the playing is soft and understated and all you really have is Walker’s vocalset against the pedal steel.



Wily Bo Walker is one of Britain’s most prolific gems and among many great songs, this ranks up there as one of his best.





