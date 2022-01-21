Album Graham Bonnet The Historic Collection Of Graham Bonnet Andy Snipper Share with:





This duo pack contains two albums ‘Here Comes The Night’ recorded in 1991 and ‘Live Around The World’ which contains a number of live performances from Bonnet.

Both of them show off his incredible vocal abilities, albeit in VERY different ways.



The first album ‘Here Comes The Night’ was a solo album recorded by Bonnet in Australia back in 1991. He had been fronting heavy rock and metal bands for years and this was his return to the pop/soul music that he first made his reputation with. The whole album has the feel of a very powerful white soul singer and the presentation is very much that of the early ‘90’s with heavy drums and a bright, digital, recording sound. ‘A Change Is Gonna Come’ is an incredibly powerful gospel number with a heavy keyboard sound, lightened by electric piano but his voice is simply stunning, open and honest. The title track, originally written by Bert Berns and a huge hit for Van Morrison and Them, brings out all the angst Bonnet is capable of. The whole album is really enjoyable, albeit a recording of its time.



The live album shows off many other sides of Bonnet. Mainly heavy rock but even a few pop numbers given the treatment. Bonnet the soul singer is never very far away and his vocals are often far more listenable to than many other hard rock singers but he can manage a Dio-esque scream as well as a Hagar-like cackle. Standout numbers are a wicked version of ‘Since You Been Gone’ and ‘Eyes Of the World’ but the whole album stands as an example of the Graham Bonnet experience.

