Album Garth Hudson plus various artists 10th Anniversary of Garth Hudson’s “A Canadian Celebration of the Band” Andy Snipper Share with:





The origins of The Band are in Canada and so, around 10 years ago, Garth Hudson (an original member of The Band) got contributions from a number of Canadian artists covering some classic and some obscure songs by The Band and artists they were associated with.



It is an eclectic collection of songs from the more obscure to the classics, with Hudson himself selecting all the artists to perform with him on the album; featuring Neil Young, Bruce Cockburn, Blue Rodeo, Cowboy Junkies, The Trews, Great Big Sea, Hawksley Workman, Mary Margaret O'Hara, Chantal Kreviazuk, Raine Maida, and Ian Thornley among others.



The musical quality in evidence is unquestionable and brings to mind ‘The Last Waltz’, the Band’s farewell performance that featured luminaries from all over the world of rock and Americana.



Every track features a unique performance, every song taking a new perspective from the artists chosen and this is the strength of the album as well as a bit of a weakness. Every song has you listening closely to find the interpretation from that particular voice but you never het the chance to build a rhythm or take a higher level view of the album.



Some of the performances are wonderful – The Sadies version of ‘The Shape I’m In’ is a rocker with screaming pedal steel and Hudson’s Lowery organ in the forefront, Neil Young delivers a great version of ‘This Wheel’s On Fire’ and Peter Katz & The Curious version of ‘Acadian Driftwood’ is chilling and heartfelt. I particularly like the Cowboy Junkies version of Dylan’s ‘Clothes Line Saga’, echoing Dylan’s vocal treatment but giving the whole thing a feeling of ‘ordinariness’ that brings a smile to the face.



This release sees two additional tracks from the 2010 version: ‘Whispering Pines’ performed by Doug Paisley and ‘Million Dollar Bash’ by Steve Leckie with Kevin Hearne & Thinbuckle, both tracks well worth a listen.



For a Band fan, it is a very worthwhile addition to the collection and for a general music fan it has a number of real attractions.

