Mica Millar uses classic gospel and soul to break out of a modern funk.



Preacher Man isn’t just Millar’s latest effort, but the single also serves as the prelude of things to come. The Manchester singer is set to make her album debut in June.



The gospel and soul infused Preacher Man is an energetic bouncy ear-worm from start to finish.



Lyrically, the song exhorts us to:



“Jump for your life, you weren’t made to work 9 to 5, what the Lord gave you pray that it saves you…”



The word speak to the idea that we must escape the rat race and live for the moment and take chances. The outlook surely has universal appeal.



At some point or another we’ve all felt the grind and longed for something better. It isn’t a revelatory take, but it is one that bears repeating.



Millar’s rich vocal power comes through loud and clear. The track is called Preacher Man, and the BrIt’s voice carries a power and zeal worthy of the pulpit. A subtle echo effect adds an extra spice, do a vocal full of soulful warmth.



The excellent performance complements the backing track fantastically. The organ sounds sumptuous throughout, as claps and taps on a drum, keep things bopping.











