John Lodge

Recorded as part of the mega-tour, ‘The Royal Affair’ which included YES, Carl Palmer, Arthur Brown, and ASIA back in 2019.

Lodge presents music from the Moody Blues plus special tributes to all his bandmates, Graeme Edge, Justin Hayward, Mike Pinder and Ray Thomas.



The band he assembled for these shows is based around Alan Hewitt – Keyboards, Duffy King – Guitar, Billy Ashbaugh – Drums, Jason Charboneau – Cello and, of course, Lodge himself on bass and vocals.

There is probably no-one better to present the music of the Moodies than its founder and throughout he does a sterling job on vocals.



In some ways, it reminds me of Steve Hackett’s various tours playing Genesis classics, all immediately recognizable Moody Blues classics and certain to bring a smile to the face of anyone familiar with their music.

Being live, all the music is elevated, energised and definitely loses some of the subtleties of the Moody Blues originals but the sheer quality of the songs is so great that they survive that.



There are a couple of definite favourites here: ‘Legend Of A Mind’ his tribute to Roy Thomas (who he co-founded the Moody Blues with) is gorgeous, very simple and played with real delicacy while ‘Nights In White Satin’ – featuring Yes’ Jon Davidson – suddenly becomes relevant again. ‘I’m Just A Singer (In A Rock & Roll Band) really has some punch to it. Graeme Edge appears on his poem ‘Late Lament’ (originally on Days Of Future Passsed) creating a wonderful intimacy.



It’s a fine tribute to the Moodies, not without its flaws but essential for a Moody Blues fan.



