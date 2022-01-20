Interview Lola Young Newsdesk Share with:





Lola Young interviewed at MTV December 2021 for Music-News.com after being shortlisted for MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2022.







December saw the release of MTV UK & IRE's complete shortlist for its highly anticipated MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2022 campaign, championing emerging artists who compete for the annual accolade. The list consists of 10 up and coming artists who MTV believes will breakthrough in the coming year.



In January 2022, the acts will go head-to-head in a public vote on Instagram, so get ready to support your favourite!



MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2022 SHORTLIST



ARRDEE - @ARRDEEGRAM

BAD BOY CHILLER CREW - @BBCC_BADBOYCHILLERCREW

CAT BURNS - @CATBURNS

ENNY - @ENNYINTEGRITY

HOLLY HUMBERSTONE - @HOLLYHUMBERSTONE

LOLA YOUNG - @LOLAYOUNGGG

PRIYA RAGU - @PRIYARAGUOFFICIAL

SHAYBO - @SHAYBOMUSIC

THOMAS HEADON - @THOMASHEADON

WET LEG - @WETLEGBAND



MTV Push UK & IRE 2021 winner Nathan Dawe added: “Yo, it’s Nathan Dawe and I want to wish all candidates the best of luck on the MTV Push UK & Ire 2022 campaign! I still can't believe that I was the winner of 2021, it still feels surreal. There's a lot of unbelievable talent in the 2022 running - may the best person win!”



MTV has a long history of discovering and championing new music talent with past alumni of its MTV Push UK & IRE campaigns, including YUNGBLUD, Lewis Capaldi, Mabel, Ella Eyre, George Ezra, James Bay, Anne-Marie, AJ Tracey, Krept & Konan, The Vamps, Years & Years and Sam Smith.



The ten incredible up and coming artists are set to be some of the most exciting acts of 2022, with each being showcased by MTV with exclusive content being premiered across our channels, social platforms and online at mtv.co.uk/mtv-push throughout January.