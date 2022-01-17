Album Sandy Haley Band Feels Like Freedom Andy Snipper Share with:





An ex-Gospel singer, now turned blue-eyed soul and Blues singer, Sandy Haley really is very fine indeed.

Good enough that she will be taking part in the International Blues Challenge in Memphis this week (also featuring our own Dom Martin this year) and has a history that goes through Coco Montoya, Tommy Castro, Sammy Hagar, Joe Walsh and scores of others.



A lovely 5 track album, chock full of some really tight playing and Ms Haley’s expressive and soulful vocals.



Every track is individual from the swing/Blues shufflebeat of ‘Dirty Dog’ to the sassy and easy soul of the title track – somehow reminiscent of ‘Sunshine In The City’ – with its Clarence Clemons style tenor sax and whispering Hammond.

‘Love Me Right Or Cut Me Loose’ is a beautiful ballad, based on Haley’s own experiences of a difficult love affair, her vocal is strong and the track is blessed with a trombone solo that cuts real deep. Terrific track.

Rocker ‘Never Sleep Your Way To the Middle’ is about the problems of sleeping with your boss and finally ‘Run For Shelter’ is a relaxed and louche Blues with some great sax.



She is a superb singer, er gospel background clearly present but these days very much in the Blues stream.



A cracking little set.





