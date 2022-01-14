Interview Sam Drysdale Newsdesk Share with:





Canadian pop singer/songwriter Sam Drysdale has started 2022 guns blazing with the release of his brand new music video for his infectious single "Nothing On You." The edgy single features smooth vocals and fresh pop production, while the video reels you in with its intimate dance performance. Music-News recently had the chance to sit down with Sam and discuss the video and his plans for the new year.



Tell us about Sam Drysdale!

Well first and foremost, he’s a complete nightmare to work with. Always changing his mind and dragging his team into strange situations. But after writing hundreds of songs and being in this business for almost ten years, I’d like to think he’s finally become an artist worth listening to. I’m originally from Toronto, ON and music/art is my whole life.



Who are some of your musical influences? What else inspires you?

Like any musician will tell you, my inspirations and influences are constantly shifting. I’m a huge fan of any artist who really bares their soul in the art they make. Whether it be sonically, lyrically, or in their visuals. Some of my biggest musical influences at the moment are John Mayer, Pink Floyd, Johnny Cash, Adele, SZA, The Weeknd, and Jimi Hendrix. I love when an artist is really committed to living their full act. Great artists make me feel like I’m watching a magician. Someone that knows all the tricks that I’d kill to be on the other side of.



Congrats on the release of your new single "Nothing On You!” We love it. What’s the story behind the song?

This song is about sex. It’s as simple as that. It’s about bowing down to that one person in your life who makes you feel like the space between the sheets and the mattress is the only part of the world worth living in. When you’re with someone you really love, the world can feel beautifully small. That’s as close to god as I feel like I deserve.







The music video is also super cool. How did that come together?

Funny enough, the official video was actually never supposed to be an official video! It was originally planned as a simple visualizer but we decided to expand on the idea and make something more involved. The song is really heavy in its production and vibe and I wanted to pair it with visuals that were the complete opposite. Beautiful and light on their feet….like a ballet dancer. I really wanted to create something that represented the passion for the particular person I wrote the song about.



Who is one artist/band that you would love to tour with?

This is a long list so I’ll just say this…at this stage, it would be a privilege to open for anyone who genuinely fucks with what we’re doing musically/visually. Obviously anyone listed above would be a dream but I’d like to earn their respect first.



What’s next for your music career?

Very little in the current music business is predictable but I have no problem declaring confidently that 2022 is going to be my biggest year yet in this racket. My sophomore EP release “Testarossa,” is being released January 28th and we plan to throw a massive release party/live show to accompany the entrance into a new era. I’d really like to get on tour and start building out a bigger team to help take us to new heights. More music. More music videos. More life.



What's your favorite thing to do when you're not doing music?

I love being creative visually. I’m not very good at it but I feel like I’m getting better each day and I love working in graphic design/music video production. I’m also on a bit of a health trip so I try to find myself in the gym as often as possible. Shoutout Fortis East TO.



How can our readers find you online?

samdrysdalemusic.com , @samdrysdalemusic (IG)



Appreciate you having me. Much love

- SD