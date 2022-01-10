Edgar Winter

Johnny Winter’s version of ‘Johnny B. Goode’ was a stone classic, for many (me included) the best version ever recorded.

Johnny Winter also used to perform the song with his brother Edgar when they were growing up in Texas and so it makes for a perfect number for Edgar to launch an album dedicated to the late Johnny Winter and featuring Warren Haynes, Billy Gibbons, Joe Walsh, Ringo Starr, Steve Lukather, Derek Trucks, Keb Mo, Joe Bonamassa, Taylor Hawkins, Kenny Wayne Shepherd and many more. ‘Brother Johnny’ will be released in early April.



As a single it is a stormer. Featuring Joe Walsh on vocals, David Grissom on guitar, Edgar on piano and saxophone, it has a fabulous beat, blasting with all the pace of Chuck Berry’s original or Johnny’s great cover and some stunning guitar solos and sax. The song is a classic but they have done something original with it – not an easy task. It fairly tears its way out of the speakers and had me dancing around the room.



Edgar writes “To this day, when I think of Rock 'n' Roll, I think of Chuck Berry and "Johnny B. Goode". It's not only Johnny's story, but also every kid's story who ever picked up a guitar, coming from humble beginnings with the idea of making it big someday.”



As a taster for the album it is great but it also stands alone – great stuff







