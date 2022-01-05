Classic pop artist Michee released his heartfelt new Christmas Song ‘Merry Christmas’ in December 202. After working with Roman Roth of Simply Red to complete the composition, the track was recorded in the well-renowned Powerplay Studios in Zürich (Lady Gaga, Lenny Kravitz, Backstreet Boys). The message behind ‘Merry Christmas’ is to capture the feeling people have when they wish they could reach out to someone they may no longer be in contact with or can’t reach. This of course was particularly prevalent over the last festive period with the world gripped by covid and many of us not being allowed to see loved ones.This new seasonal single takes Michee in a different direction, inspired entirely by his own personal experience; he hopes that everyone can find a relatable connection to the track. “I hope that the listener will be able to understand the feelings I had at that moment and that it will give them hope that there are better days coming and that we will all find the person we miss, here or in another life.” Musically, ‘Merry Christmas’ features catchy lyrics with soft moving vocals and like most good Christmas songs comes complete with a well-polished, sentimental music video which was primarily filmed in his house. Typically Michee’s influences include Elton John, Gary Barlow & Lenny Kravitz and this is particularly clear through the new single’s catchy pop ballad style.Born in Zürich to Italian parents, Michee is already widely known across Italy with his two singles ‘Voglia Di Te’ and ‘Tu Ce Faci’ making it into the Top 20 of the Italian charts, and supported by one of the most prominent national broadsheets L’Espresso. Following this, his more recent single ‘Pennies’ achieved a premiere in Wonderland Mag as well as a host of online Radios and tastemaker publications.Having spent years composing and performing music at piano bars and orchestras, it wasn’t until his sons opened their professional recording studio and nudged Michee to pursue a serious music recording and publishing career. ‘Merry Christmas’ encapsulates Michee’s grandiose, catchy style and will be sure to touch a lot of hearts this Christmas time. Be sure to keep an eye on his socials for more information on the release.I’m fine - just a little worried by the worsening covid situation. I believe that this situation has separated many people from each other and that they are in the same situation as I was when I wrote the song.It was Christmastime and I was receiving best wishes from all my friends and relations.I thought about the people I should send my greetings to. The first ones that came to mind were those who could no longer be reached. I felt sad and I wanted to talk about it, and speak to everyone in the same situation and give them hope for better days.I started writing songs as a teenager. I kept writing but I was only able to do it properly when my sons Luca and Michele opened their own recording studio.We shot the video at my home. I involved all of my friends and gave them a role suited to their skills. They performed brilliantly! It is a film with a lot of emotion, and with a message of hope.Billy Joel, Stevie Wonder, Elton John, Al Jarreau‘Una Donna Per Amico’ by Lucio Battisti, recorded in London and directed by Geoff WestleyBruno Mars an evening with Silk SonicModern, crafted, emotional.I have some songs ready that we will be making a film for soon. An album is planned for the middle of the year.