Music News: Top 28 Albums Of The Year

After another turbulent year music remains as important as ever. A place of refuge to heal the soul and distract from the ever erratic outside world.



As is customary Music News put our communal heads together and after much discussion here is our Top 28 list of the best albums that saw us through these freakish times.



1. Sam Fender - Seventeen Going Under

2. Little Simz, ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’

3. Nick Cave & Warren Ellis – Carnage

4. Adele - 30

5. Robert Jon & The Wreck - Shine A Light On Me Brother

6. Dave - We're All Alone In This Together

7. Starlite Campbell Band - The Language Of Curiosity

8. Self Esteem - Prioritise Pleasure

9. When Rivers Meet - Saving Grace

10. Arlo Parks - Collapsed In Sunbeams

11. Dry Cleaning – New Long Leg

12. Curse of Lono - People In Cars

13. Olivia Rodrigo - Sour

14. Mark Harrison Band - The Road To Liberty

15. Del Amitri - Fatal Mistakes

16. Squid - Bright Green Field

17. Red Dirt Skinners - Bear With Us

18. Joe Bonamassa – Time Clocks

19. Mike Ross - Tennessee Transition

20. IDLES - Crawler

21. Lifesigns – Altitude

22. Fat Pop - Paul Weller

23. I Don't Live Here Anymore - The War on Drugs

24. Taylor Swift - Red (Taylor's Version)

25. Jazmine Sullivan - Heaux Tales

26. Wolf Alice - Blue Weekend

27. Ghetts, ‘Conflict Of Interest’

28. Natalie Imbruglia – Firebird