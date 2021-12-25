Music News: Top 28 Albums Of The Year

(label)
25 December 2021 (released)
18 h
After another turbulent year music remains as important as ever. A place of refuge to heal the soul and distract from the ever erratic outside world.
As is customary Music News put our communal heads together and after much discussion here is our Top 28 list of the best albums that saw us through these freakish times.
1. Sam Fender - Seventeen Going Under
2. Little Simz, ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’
3. Nick Cave & Warren Ellis – Carnage
4. Adele - 30
5. Robert Jon & The Wreck - Shine A Light On Me Brother
6. Dave - We're All Alone In This Together
7. Starlite Campbell Band - The Language Of Curiosity
8. Self Esteem - Prioritise Pleasure
9. When Rivers Meet - Saving Grace
10. Arlo Parks - Collapsed In Sunbeams
11. Dry Cleaning – New Long Leg
12. Curse of Lono - People In Cars
13. Olivia Rodrigo - Sour
14. Mark Harrison Band - The Road To Liberty
15. Del Amitri - Fatal Mistakes
16. Squid - Bright Green Field
17. Red Dirt Skinners - Bear With Us
18. Joe Bonamassa – Time Clocks
19. Mike Ross - Tennessee Transition
20. IDLES - Crawler
21. Lifesigns – Altitude
22. Fat Pop - Paul Weller
23. I Don't Live Here Anymore - The War on Drugs
24. Taylor Swift - Red (Taylor's Version)
25. Jazmine Sullivan - Heaux Tales
26. Wolf Alice - Blue Weekend
27. Ghetts, ‘Conflict Of Interest’
28. Natalie Imbruglia – Firebird