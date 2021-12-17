Live London Community Gospel Choir Royal Albert Hall Amanda Hall-Davis Share with:





The resplendent, treasured Royal Albert Hall opened its festive doors to welcome the glorious return of The London Community Gospel Choir. A word-class performance paid homage to the Hall’s renowned acoustics with a starry night of uplifting music, powerful reflections and seasonal celebrations.



Spiritually charged festive harmonies silenced the Royal Albert Hall crowds with the opening track of, ‘Oh Holy Night’, encapsulating the true spirit of Christmas and the soulful essence that is The London Community Gospel Choir.



Enter- the magnificent special guest - virtuoso and international soprano, Beibei Wang, whose operatic solo performance of ‘Ava Maria’ was breathtaking – with an audience transfixed by her vocal range.



Conductor Paul Bateman’s smooth, professional gate, alongside the Urban Soul Orchestra engaged the packed, energetic arena, as the King of gospel, host, Sir Bazil Meade honoured the Royal Albert Hall’s stage, with his exemplary, powerful stage presence and showcased his finest vocal talents. Meade had the audience in his palm, on their feet - uplifted, as a exuberant crowd danced, cheered and sang to ‘Ding Dong/Calypso’.



Special guests hailing from South London - Joel Culpepper, an RnB artist bought the funk on, with elements of Prince and an 80s vibe with his captivating presence. Jodie Abacas soulful vocals to, ‘Over The Bridge’, rang out across the auditorium - the lyrics poignantly relatable to an over enthused crowd.



Turning up the spiritual power was Beibei Wang’s compelling operatic intro to ‘O Come All Ye Faithful’ bringing an elegant, new twist on a seasonal classic. Sir Bazil Meade joined her and the dynamic coupling, alongside the gifted gospel flair of the London Community Gospel Choir raised the musical bar to an inventive, outstanding level.



Le grand finale was an honourable gospel salute to the age ol’ festive 1973 Slade track –‘Merry Christmas Everybody’ - as Meade, special guests, the magnificent choir and upbeat audience joined in a raucous seasonal farewell….. until next year.