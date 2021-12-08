Bilk are undoubtedly one of the most exciting bands in the country. Their raw energy and youthful exuberance is palpable both on record and at their riotous live gigs which are now seeing crowds swell across Britain. Blending punk attitude, unbelievable guitar hooks and rap, they’ve already thrashed out a series of infectious three minute anthems for disenchanted Gen Z’s.



There’s an electric atmosphere as the band take the stage and waste no time unleashing their blistering guitar sound. It’s frantic and delivered with conviction by charismatic front-man Sol Jacobs. Equal determination is explicit in the bass playing of Luke Hare and the impressive three piece is completed by accomplished drummer Harry Gray.



The already rowdy crowd are further incited as the high tempo tracks come thick and fast. ‘I got knocked out the same night England did’, ‘CM2’, ‘Brand New Day’, and ‘Spiked’ to name a few. The magic of Bilk, however, is more subtle. All the tracks have great melodies, the social commentary, whilst carefree and unapologetic, is astute, and the wordsmithery is borderline genius. It’s no wonder that they’ve been snapped up by Scruff of the Neck with an EP ‘Allow It’, released just a few weeks back, and will be followed up in 2022 with an eagerly anticipated debut album.



The set is brought to a triumphant close in the now customary style with ‘Billy Big Bollocks’ with loud guitars and the shrills of the crowd still ringing in the ears as we exit.



Bilk are definitely ones to watch in 2022. Check them out on their ‘East of England’ tour in the early new year, you won’t regret it!

