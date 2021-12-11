Thirty years after the release of their second album Levelling The Land in 1991, the Levellers decided to go on tour again with this material, arousing high expectations amongst long-term followers. Would it be as exciting as it used to be?



Warmed up by the funny lyrics of Davey Malone and often sociocritical songs of The Leylines, who can barely hide their influence by the Levellers, although maintaining their originality, the Brighton band formed around Mark Chadwick met an excited gathering.



After keeping the audience in suspense with their introductory video projected on the well-know Levellers style stage setting, they pitched their first tune, One Way, which saw the crowd burst into song and bop around like there's was no tomorrow.



Legendary tunes such as Fifteen Years, Another Man’s Cause or The Riverflow were celebrated by the audience, singing every line in commemoration.



In addition to the songs on the album, whose 30th anniversary was celebrated, the band also performed newer pieces like Hope Street, Food Roof Family or Our Future, which did not evoke quite the same euphoria, but didn't detract from the good mood of the night.



For fans who have followed the band for decades, the missing Simon Friend, who was shielding in Scotland and Stephen “Boaky” Boakes, who has dulled down his stage antics, the show fell a little bit short of expectations. Nevertheless the sound delivered was as energetic as always and didn’t disappoint, keeping the audience’s feet in motion and arms in the air.



The encore, especially Beautiful Day and The Devil Went Down To Georgia on the other hand, were excellently selected and released the audience knowing they had been part of a special evening.



Setlist:

One Way

The Game

Fifteen Years

The Boatman

Liberty Song

Far From Home

Sell Out

Another Man's Cause

The Road

Riverflow

Battle of the Beanfield

Hope St.

Generation Fear

Food Roof Family

Truth Is

Carry Me

The Cholera Well



Encore:

Our Future

Beautiful Day

The Devil Went Down to Georgia

