Music-News is here to tell you that Shelly Leatherman goes hard with her debut single 'We Go Hard (Acoustic)'! The rising pop singer is making immediate buzz with her infectious single and we got the opportunity to interview her about it!Tell us about Shelly Leatherman!
I am a mother. I’m a God fearing, Jesus loving woman. I’m an artist and I love writing songs, singing, recording and producing music! I have poured my whole life into music and I wouldn’t change a thing! It’s my goal to always honor the gifts God gave me and not let them go to waste.Who are some of your musical influences? What else inspires you?
Some of my greatest musical influences are Alicia Keys, Pink (because she loves doing crazy stunts like I do, but is also an incredible vocalist), and Shania Twain is just a force to be reckoned with! I like a lot of classic music honestly and anything that makes me want to get up and dance!
I get most inspired while traveling! I love to grab a couple musicians and go on a nice songwriting getaway somewhere just out in nature and taking in incredible views, sightseeing and just seeing all the gorgeous places God created in the world! I’m always in awe to see his creations, and meeting new people along the way, in hopes of sparking their inspiration, as well!
Uplifting and empowering others really inspires me, and just makes me feel good inside. I’m moved by going to new places I’ve never been and meeting so many people of different cultures and lifestyles just always sparks my creativity!Congrats on the release of your new single ‘We Go Hard (Acoustic)’! We love it. What’s the story behind the song?
I was out in LA, training with my team physically, vocally, mentally, emotionally and spiritually. We have a workout program we created for high energy performers that helps you be able to move and dance on stage with ease while still singing every lyric at the same time (that’s a challenge and impossible without training yourself physically, mentally, spiritually and emotionally). It’s pretty powerful, but this same team will go into the studio at 7pm with me and we’ll walk out at 10am with a new song that blows everyone away! Most people in the industry would probably have to take drugs to do that, but we do it completely sober, drinking our honey tea and letting our passions fill our energy. Haha. We’re not leaving until it’s finished, period.
Every time we speak, each of us are always empowering one another, teaching each other techniques to make us better musically, spiritually and in every way possible. Friends like this don’t just happen everyday, and when you find them, you don’t let them go.
We uplift and inspire one another daily, and We Go Hard is about exactly that, and how hard we truly work at our goals and ambitions. We are dedicated to being high performance artists and living supernatural, holy spirit led lives. We push ourselves to the max of everything God created us to do, and we give him the glory knowing he empowers us, and puts the right people and situations in place to guide us through it all and get us there safely. I love my crew that I get to work and train with. We’ve been friends for years and I’ve been blessed to watch each grow exponentially in their gifts, talents and careers. This is a song about my closest friends, my A 1’s from day 1, and us celebrating our wins. We believe in going from victory to victory, glory to glory, and as we put in work, God always honors that and honors the gifts he sent us to bring to the world. “We didn’t come here to get anything, we came to bring it!!!” As my team
greatest, Josh Moreland says! It was truly a song about Josh Moreland, Derek Derush, Paimon Jahanbin, and those I worked with in LA and Miami during that time, and all those we are blessed to be around that pull out the best in us, and we pull out the best in them. Uplift and empower, always! Just like the song does.Who is one artist/band that you would love to tour with?
Lynyrd Skynyrd! Those guitar riffs, I mean, come on!!! I love those guys, and I just love their music. Someone classic and legendary for sure, but I’ll never stop loving their songs. I’m all for some great Southern and Classic Rock!What’s next for your music career? What can we expect in 2022?
I’ll be continuing to finish my full album in 2022, and hopefully get a release date within the year. I plan to film a few more videos for upcoming releases, and especially for a song I wrote recently called Rockstar. I cannot wait to share that one, it’s special to me, but the whole album is something completely different from anything I’ve ever done, and I hope to share that as soon as possible! I wish there was a faster process, but you can’t rush greatness! I want it to be
great, not average or mediocre. It just takes a lot of time, but we’ll get there!What’s your favorite thing to do when you’re not doing music?
I like to be out on the water boating, kayaking, paddle boarding, or hiking, traveling and seeing new places. I just love being outdoors and somewhere where it’s warm and I can enjoy the great weather and sunshine on my face. Preferably in good company, with amazing friends and family, but I tend to do a lot solo as well. It keeps me grounded and feeling good! Alone time in nature is powerful for the soul.How can our readers keep up with you moving forward?
Stick with me on socials (@shelly_leatherman on Instagram), you can find all the links and music links as well on my website: www.shellyleatherman.com
Be sure to subscribe to my YouTube Channel: shellyleatherman