Heady explorations of cosmic expansion and the depths of consciousness take place on the self-titled debut record from UK-based concept rock group Flavour Nurse. The quartet led by Gaius Black (Vocals/Guitar/Arrangements) Sobias Sheim (Bass/Backing Vocals) forges a style that is part epic power rock, part post-grunge, with nods to gothic rock icons and prog rock powerhouses. The result is a record with a sense of immensity and destiny. Orchestral grandeur with an alt-rock bounce. The band dub themselves “Arcane Rock”, rock with a sense of historical transcendence.



A frenetic symphonic overture opens the album stirring all the wonder and adventure of the unseen reaches of the galaxy. This introduces 'Majesty' which breeds soaring guitar lead with dramatic orchestra backing. The band soon settles in and a bopping 90s British alternative vibe emerges. Gaius Black sings in a rich baritone, like a commanding guide to the unknown as he belts out an ode to the universe (or multiverse...). 'A Million Miles (Disappear)' sits on a jaunty rhythm and is strengthened by Black and Sheim's dense harmonies. A na-na-na sing-along gives it that “star children” vibe, like Ziggy Stardust filtered through the alt-rock heyday.



'Love is the Reason' is an arena rock arm-waving anthem where the romantic Peter Steele-style vocals really come out of Black to give us a less gloomy and downtrodden Type O Negative sound. Their first single 'Side Effects' has a wistful sway with a royal grandiosity. The music blends the late album conclusory spirit of Dark Side of the Moon with the pomp of early psychedelic King Crimson. Chromatic descending riffs abound as guitarist Raven Van Rijn runs a clinic. Their oldest song is their most powerful. The record concludes with the “let there be light” ethos of 'Eleven of Fire”. Black takes on a sorcerer's role, conjuring creation from the void.



Flavour Nurse flirts with power metal without falling headlong into its trappings. Devoting their message to an epic quest for truth while keeping a toe back here on earth, still managing to bring in singable melodies and groovable beats. For the flannel-adorned cosmonaut.



