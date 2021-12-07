Interview Natalie Gish Newsdesk Share with:





Singer/songwriter Natalie Gish isn't likely a name you know just yet, but you certainly will soon. Her debut self-titled EP just released and it is everything you'd hope to hear from a brand new pop artist. With infectious melodies and heartfelt lyrics, Natalie is here to stay. Music News got the chance to sit down with Natalie to discuss the EP and her musical journey.



Tell us about Natalie Gish!



I grew up in Topeka, Kansas (about an hour west of Kansas City), but I'm living in Tennessee now. I've always loved performing. For most of my youth, I was a competitive dancer. I've danced all over the Midwest, and have done a couple of commercial dance intensives in Los Angeles. My parents will tell you I've been singing since I was a toddler. I've had several lead roles in musicals at our local theater such as Young Cosette in "Les Miserables", Jane Banks in "Mary Poppins", and Marta VonTrapp in "The Sound of Music, among others. I play guitar, too.



I've always loved singing and have never been afraid of being on stage. In the summer of 2019, I attended Launch Showcase in Chicago and from that I was given an opportunity to develop myself as a singer/songwriter. While I can't say it's been a lifelong dream to be a recording artist, it was through the process of writing and recording that I discovered that this is what I wanted to do for my career.



Who are some of your musical influences? What else inspires you?



I would say I have a very eclectic taste in music. Carrie Underwood, Ella Fitzgerald, Olivia Rodrigo, and Billie Eilish are my favorites right now.



Congrats on the release of your self-titled EP! We love it. What’s the story behind the songs?



Thank you so much! There's a recurring theme behind the songs on my EP about moving forward in life no matter how tough it can be. These four tracks are about knowing when relationships (romantic or otherwise) have run their course and knowing when it's time to walk away or getting knocked down and rebuilding...knowing how to move forward. I think most people can relate to something in any of these songs.







Who is one artist/band that you would love to tour with?



I would LOVE to tour with Billie Eilish! I love her energy on stage and how she has a genuine connection with her fans.



What’s next for your music career?



Right now I am majoring in Commercial Songwriting at Middle Tennessee State University. I recently recorded four more songs in Nashville at Zodlounge earlier this summer and looking forward to the release of those in the near future. I love being in the recording studio and getting into that vibe when everything just comes together. I love the creative process of songwriting and recording. I'm looking forward to diving into this world headfirst, making connections, and developing my skills as a songwriter and recording artist.



What's your favorite thing to do when you're not doing music?



When I'm not singing, I love to dance. It's always been a huge part of my life. I'm on the Middle Tennessee State University Dance Team this year (go Blue Raiders!), and it's been nice to be able to continue to dance after high school. It's another way I'm able to express myself.



How can our readers find you online?



Follow me on my Instagram (@nataliegishofficial) and TikTok (@nataliejaden_03)!