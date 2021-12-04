New Model Army, 40th Anniversary

London 4th - 5th December 2021There was still a niggle of uncertainty walking up Chalk Farm Road to the Roundhouse that this long anticipated celebration might yet again be postponed. To mark a 40-year career, New Model Army had scheduled a small number of two-night residencies at a few key venues in the UK and Europe. Last weekend it was Nottingham’s Rock City. This week, the Grade II Victorian ex-engine house in Camden that has long now been an established arts and music venue - a fitting venue to host such an event. But Amsterdam and Köln are pushed back yet again.Thankfully, it all went ahead at the Roundhouse, although it was noticeable that many who had bought tickets had determined last minute to stay away. And the band were not unaffected by this, with guitarist Marshall Gill unable to be there (although, whether because of Covid or not wasn’t divulged).NMA started out in the early 80s as a three-piece. Drawing on a wide variety of musical influences - passion and energy underpinning a prominent bass line and propulsive drums, with Justin Sullivan’s poetically crafted lyrics, was very much their signature sound in those early days. They have since evolved musically, grown into a 5 piece, won over new fans in all corners of the world, experienced the wilderness years, but still have never compromised their belief and vision. NMA fans, whether the faithful few who have stuck with them over the years, or those who have discovered them of late, are often fiercely loyal.Over Saturday and Sunday night, we were treated to a total of 65 songs, from a back catalogue of studio albums, EPs, B sides and rarities; encapsulating their 40 plus year career. Leading and only founding member, Justin Sullivan, deserves the iconic status that his fans garner him. He still prowls the stage with an energy that belies his 60-plus years, and keeps the momentum rolling throughout both nights.With so many great tunes to choose from, even having two whole evenings meant that some songs would be left out - you just can’t please everyone. But there was very little controversy as to Saturday’s set list. Kicking things off were Christian Militia, Ambition and Whirlwind, and the audience near the front responded in a whirl of moshing, lifted hands and raised voices belting out every line. Noticeably, the average age was somewhat middleage-ish, but it was good too to see plenty of younger guys and girls equally engaged. The Charge, The Cause, Vanity kept the energy flowing and the night was set up to be a classic.They broke off for a 20 minute break and then returned with another 20 songs, building things gradually with a few classic ballads: Family, Snelsmore Wood, Die Trying, Love Songs (albeit, none of which lack any of the passion that mark their more rockier numbers.) Then it all kicked off with firm favourites White Coats and Vengeance - two songs that most fans long to hear but are now rarely performed - and the mosh pit heaved back into life.NMA have produced some excellent songs on recent albums, but the set was overall dominated by early/mid-career classics. Ed Alleyne-Johnson, who recorded and toured with NMA for five years in the '90s, joined the band for much of the second half, with his most prominent contribution arguably Vagabonds (the one song that was repeated the second night) - anthemic, and possibly sums up how every NMA fan feels when they are at a gig: ‘We are old, we are young, we are in this together… with pulses a-raging and eyes full of wonder…’Ending with possibly their most iconic song Green & Grey - that even brought a few tears for some - so ended a fantastic night with a well-crafted set list. In many ways that could have done it, but still so many great tunes to play! The more we thought about it, the list it grew. So back we came Sunday for round 2.The audience had dwindled somewhat compared to the night before. There was a noticeably smaller group of bare chested sweaty die-hard fans, but the band didn’t compromise on their energy. The first set was packed full of further classics, some which have not been played live for several years. Bittersweet, Modern Times, Grandmother’s Footsteps: the highlight for me was The Price. A song from way back at the start, but as fresh as the day it was first played.Mark 'The Harp' Feltham whose exquisite harmonica playing embellished several songs from earlier in their career, joined Ed Alleyne-Johnson for the second half. These collaborations allowed for some classic renditions of fan favourites such as Poison Street, the beautiful and all too painfully topical Ballad, Purity, Waiting and Vagabonds one more time.Get Me Out, Here Comes the War, No Rest saw the mosh pit explode back into life - shirts off and sweat flying. Weather, from their last album released in 2019, was one of the few recent songs they played, standing tall and proud alongside the ‘classics’. However, the setlist felt a little less complete with some noticeable omissions. Where was Notice Me or Smalltown England (early days classics), or Winter, or…? Still, you can’t please everyone…Before closing the night with the anthemic I Love the World, Sullivan reminded everyone that as all this had been delayed and pushed back, a 50th anniversary tour was only seven-and-a-half years away. I honestly can’t wait.Set 1:Christian MilitiaAmbitionWhirlwindRumour and Rapture (1650)A Liberal EducationWestern DreamToday Is a Good DayThe ChargeThe CauseBelieve ItBefore I Get OldVanitySet 2:Family LifeSnelsmore WoodDie TryingLove SongsRed EarthWhite CoatsVengeanceInnocenceOrange Tree RoadsDevil's BargainWhere I AmFlying Through the SmokeHighThe Hunt51st State125 MphBetchaEncore:VagabondsStupid QuestionsGreen and GreySet 1BittersweetLights Go OutLust for PowerGrandmother's FootstepsThe PriceModern TimesHeadlightsNever ArrivingFrightenedFateBad Old WorldSet 2:Better Than ThemHigher WallTurn AwayDawnMarry the SeaLurhstaapGet Me OutHere Comes the WarBorn FeralNo RestWaitingThe WeatherDid You Make It Safe?WipeOutBallad of Bodmin Pill225PurityVagabondsEncore:BalladPoison StreetI Love the World