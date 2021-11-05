London based Australian singer/songwriter Jess Chalker may not be a name that immediately rings alarm bells, but there is a fair chance that you have her work. Arguably best known currently for the writing she has done for other artist, which includes the Grammy winning Say Hello (Lisa Loeb) or the Emmy-nominated Darkest Hour (Tate McRae), her distinctive ability for powerful lyrics and moving melodies has certainly paved the way for a solo record. While she has dabbled with performance, initially as a hyped YouTuber before a stint in the new-wave duo We Are The Brave, it is with her lockdown project, Hemispheres, that she finally puts her own name firmly on the map.



In the build up to releasing Hemispheres., Chalker has garnered comparisons to Stevie Nicks, Beth Orton, Natalie Imbruglia and Florence & The Machine. It is obvious from the very first listen of the album that these are well-placed comparatives. Chalker boasts the skill and vocal prowess to match all of the aforementioned, but does not seek to emulate any of them. She is an artist with her own story to tell and she does so without needing to compromise her sound to be akin to someone else.



While there has been some crediting of Chalker's sound to the genre indie pop, it is fair to say that while this is not early Carly Rae Jepsen style pop, there are elements of Jepsen's last two releases within the playful, unashamed pop that dominates Hemispheres. Although the lyrical content is not always light, the music itself is designed to make you move and the choruses to make you sing along with your whole heart.



Album opener, Stupid Trick, echoes Bats for Lashes and imbues Stevie Nicks for a truly euphoric invitation to a truly sensational set. As one of the album's highlights, Don't Fight seems the obvious bop for radio domination. However, it could well be the more understated, yet equally addictive Cynical that sees Chalker earning the accolades as a soloist that she deserves.



Boasting an 80s undertone, Hemispheres is in-line with the sound that dominates the radio waves these days and it is surely on a matter of time before Chalker hits to BBC Radio 2 playlist, but until then a listen (or several) is highly recommended.