First Fifty is a three day event which gives the public a sneak preview of the artists lined up to play the annual Great Escape festival in Brighton. This year the event hosts eight events across the trendiest parts of East London before then heading into a series of online showcases of some of the country's finest emerging talent.



Tonight's venue is The Victoria, located just a pleasant short stroll from Dalston and long famed for its intimate island bar and live music. On show are Belfast's Dea Matrona, Glasgow's Gallus, Galway's The Clockworks and London's Malady in a three-hour music bonanza showcasing the best of what our isles have to offer.



It's a sell-out and there's a buzz in the air throughout the night. The mixed crowd accurately mirrors the variety in the music albeit that all the acts are rooted in rock and underpinned by indie guitars.



Whilst all the bands perfectly deliver their undoubted talent, The Clockworks steal the night for me with a well drilled set. The energy and focus of the lead vocalist epitomises the incredibly tight and driven sound of the band. Recently signed by Creation, I'd expect to hear much more of The Clockworks in 2022.



A fantastic night is drawn to a close by the eclectic Malady who enjoy the biggest cheer of the evening.