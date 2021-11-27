Symphonic Pop three piece ViVA Trio release their newest single ‘’WILD and FREE’’ on Friday, 24th of September 2021. Multi-Platinum producer Ryan Louder best known for his work with Dua Lipa and Dido is behind the slick production of the track, a co-write with the trio. Their new music defies categorization with the whole album promising to contain a kaleidoscope of genres all performed in ViVA Trio’s signature style.Musically, the strong operatic vocals channel the grandiose nature of ‘‘WILD and FREE’’ and it feels like the poetic anthem of a female warrior. For this concept album, ViVA Trio created a fantasy storyline spun from Russian and Danish folklore.We caught up with ViVA Trio to find out more...As we speak right now, we are away in Pennsylvania USA for our Nothing Else Matters show.The next set of shows we are booked for are our Christmas shows with full orchestra in California and Boston as well as the production of our upcoming album set to be released in 2022.WILD and Free is a feature track on our upcoming album WINTER LEGENDS. It is a departure from the music we have put out before, but we are loving it! We collaborated with the super talented producer and writer Ryan Louder from the UK on this song, we love what he brought to the table. We love the electronic, ethereal vibe that it has going on.We have been writing for a few years together. On our debut album, we featured 2 originals and we have had the amazing fortune to perform them live with full orchestra all over the world! We are excited that this next album will feature all original music.Our next album WINTER LEGENDS is a concept album that tells a story of a fusion of the Danish folklore character The Snow Queen and Russian folklore’s The Snow Maiden; so this song is a part of the story and helps to introduce the characters. As for the video, which was edited and created by our ViVA Trio member, Katya Tchoubar, she aimed to bring the winter vibe, which is central to the story of the album and you will see that Anna (The Snow Maiden) and Katya (The Snow Queen) are always seen in ice and snow. Whereas Erin’s character (an explorer) is always featured by the mountains or the sea. The animals were an important element to bring the fantasy to life and represent each character’s persona.We each have our personal faves but all agree that our fellow Canadian singer Celine Dion is at the top of the list. We also love Sting, Adele, Sia and have our own personal faves from every genre spanning opera to pop.Katya: Abba’s Greatest HitsAnna: Madonna’s True BlueErin: TLC’s Crazy, Sexy, CoolKatya: EnyaAnna: ColdplayErin: Michael BubleKatya: SportyAnna: BohoErin: ClassyWe have several performances in December, including an orchestra show for New Years, and we have a lot more songwriting and recording to do, but looking forward to 2022!!