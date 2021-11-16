Soft Cell were a big part of my youth, and in those all-important pre-pubescent years 'Non-stop Erotic Cabaret' was pulsating through my brain for hours each day. It's no wonder then, that at this 40th anniversary celebration of the album, the child in me awoke as the neuron receptors once again found their old pathways.
Hammersmith Apollo was packed feeling the same impulses. The audience was of a certain age, and the venue was seated, which in its own way provided a barometer reading on each song. The audience rose to their feet for the first track of the evening 'Torch', then slowly they started to sit down.
‘Act I’ was primarily from the yet to be released 'Happiness Not Included', ‘The Art of Falling Apart’ and ‘This Last Night In Sodam’. All delivered with heart and soul, but it was without doubt ‘Act II’ that we were all here for.
Since the split in 1984, Mark Almond and David Ball have toured minimally. In 2001 playing a UK tour followed by some US dates in 2003. In 2018 they announced a one-off farewell show at The O2, which was followed by another show in 2021 at the O2 Academy Glasgow. Tonight was the second of two shows, at the end of a small UK tour. As the safety curtain lifted on ‘Act II’ there was immediately a more expectant energy in the room.
As the first vocal strains of 'Frustration' were delivered the crowd stood up in unison and never sat down again. Second track on the album ‘Tainted Love’ raised the temperature and Almond was in full flow. ‘Seedy Films’ and ‘Youth’ so evocative of times gone by rekindled forgotten memories but it was ‘Sex Dwarf’ that really hit the high note. Almond, wearing black shirt and trousers, now had the audience in his grasp and he wasn’t letting go.
Several times in the set he raised his arm to Ball, who sounded utterly amazing, beckoning applause. No signs of a fractious relationship here, both men clearly relishing the chance to relive their youth too. They had a coral accompaniment of two male and two female singers, but the classics were delivered as a duo with the occasional help of long-time collaborator Gary Barnacle on sax.
The 12” version of ‘Bedsitter’ was another clear highlight, but it was ‘Say Hello Wave Goodbye’ which drew the biggest crowd reaction, the whole audience waving their arms in fine voice.
'Purple Zone' was the penultimate and only new song from the forthcoming album in the second half. A classic Soft Cell sing-a-long, it was the right bait to maximise sales. Afterall he is talking to the vinyl generation.
"Let's have a dance around and sing stupid words and go home feeling reasonably happy" Almond declares before the final track 'Memorabilia'. He's prancing around waving his arms like a teenager, looking very comfortable even losing the black sunglasses for the last two numbers.
With a new album 'Happiness Not Included' slated for Spring 2022 release we may see more of them yet. A childhood dream was realised tonight, and Soft Cell did not disappoint. Far from 'reasonably happy' I walked out looking forward to Sunday lie in. Shortly after I realised it was only Tuesday...
Setlist
Act I
1. Torch
2. Bruises on My Illusions
3. Happy Happy Happy
4. Monoculture
5. Heart Like Chernobyl
6. Nostalgia Machine
7. Kitchen Sink Drama
8. Where the Heart Is
9. Divided Soul
10. L'esqualita
11. Martin
12. The Art of Falling Apart
Act II
13. Frustration
14. Tainted Love
15. Seedy Films
16. Youth
17. Sex Dwarf
18. Entertain Me
19. Chips on My Shoulder
20. Bedsitter (12" Version)
21. Secret Life
22. Say Hello, Wave Goodbye
Encore:
23. Purple Zone
24. Memorabilia
For more live song clips of the night please visit our Instagram Page
.