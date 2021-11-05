Album Gordie Tentrees Mean Old World Andy Snipper Share with:





Americana/roots at its best.



Tentrees tells us stories that amount to the path of his life, and I found the tales intriguing and full of emotion without ever throwing them under the pathos bus.



He has had ‘a life’ through foster homes, a poet Grandmother, various sporting exploits including Golden Gloves boxer and he has released a slew of albums over the last 20 or so years, garnering a strong reputation as a singer/poet and guitarist.



His voice is not exactly ‘musical’ but his dry presentation allows the words to do their thing and all ably supported by Patrick Hamilton (drums & guitar), Bob Hamilton (Bass, mandolin, pedal steel) and Jaxon Haldane (guitars, banjo) laying down some really fine Canadian Americana.



All the songs have the feel of real life about them, true experiences, and authentic interactions.



It is an album that rewards the listener, provided the listener actually delves into the words and melodies, puts themselves into his tales and tries to understand the life he has lived so far. As background music it is an annoying buzz, but when you listen deeply it all comes into focus and delivers.





